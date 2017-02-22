Obituary: Johnny Chambers; Mount Ida

Johnny Chambers, age 70 of Mt Ida, AR, passed away February 15, 2017 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, AR. He was born March 26, 1946 in Sims, AR. He is preceded in death by his parents Waymon and Janie Chambers, two sisters Jean Reynolds and Ann Hutchison.

Survived by; wife of 43 years, Marsha Chambers, son, Tony Chambers (Amy), grandchildren, John and Oliva Chambers, brother, Waylon Chambers (Jone), sister, Ava McVitty (Bill), mother-in-law, Ina Summitt and by a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Johnny loved to fish and hunt and most of all loved his grandkids.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at Rocky Cemetery in Sims, AR with Mike Hutchison and Dale Summitt officiating. Pallbearers, Rick Summitt, Shawn Blees, Eric Wilson, Donnie Ellison, Brent Stipe and Bill Jones.

