Thirty-five inducted by Honor Society at Nashville High School

Thirty-five students were inducted into the Nashville High School chapter of National Honor Society Feb. 27 at Scrapper Arena.

They join 46 active members in the local chapter.

Inductees include Mackenzie Brown, Hunter Burton, Marisol Bustos, Jasmin Camacho, Malcom Campbell, Alexa Copeland, Peyton Dodd, Taylor Ericksen, Jhalon Finley, Monique Flores, Bristol Florini, Felicity Green, Tyler Hanson, Jhamilex Hernandez, Olivia Herzog, Hunter Jones, Gage Kropf, Garrett Lance, Leslie Lingo, Madison Miller, Shayla Miller, Caleb Newton, Lindsey O’Donnell, Breanna Peebles, Gerson Perez, Stephanie Piza, Laisa Ramirez, Alyssa Rather, Alicia Rojas, Alexis Staggs, Rykia Swift, Pablo Villanueva, Chris Willard, Zackary Williams and Emily Young.

Active members include Justin Bean, Michael Bevill, Kennedy Blue, Austin Bowman, Maricela Bustos, Ruby Camacho, Kaylea Carver, Karter Castleberry, Austin Chambers, Alyssa Cox, Nicole Dodson, Bailey Dougan, Courtley Dougan, Carrington Dougan, Garrett Gordon, Kelsey Grace, Asia Harris, Autumn Harris, Alyssa Harrison, Glenn Hartness, Brittany Hilliard, Kacey Hinds, Audra Hughes, Anna Kesterson, Kendall Kirchhoff, Mae Lamb, Sadie Leeper, Erica Linville, Ethan Mack, Emily McCauley, McKenzie Morphew, Asia Munn, Matthew Nannemann, Zack Perez, Daniel Pioquinto, Bridgett Puente, Allison Reeder, Kelby Schooley, Christian Sepulveda, Mikayla Sharp, Ashleigh Smith, Tyundra Stewart, Grace Talley, Peyton Tarno, Layne Thompson and Kaitlyn Wakley.

Chapter officers include Audra Hughes, president; Emily McCauley, vice president of programs; Erica Linville, vice president of public relations; and Anna Kesterson, secretary/treasurer. Fran Strawn is the faculty adviser.

McCauley welcomed the audience. Zack Perez delivered the invocation. Munn led the pledge of Allegiance. Linville reviewed the chapter’s service project with the Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Kevin Brazil was the guest speaker.

Hughes and Kesterson conducted the induction ceremony. Morphew, Chambers, Bowman, Ruby Camacho, Talley and Thompson lit candles for character, scholarship, leadership, service, the chapter’s emblem and light, respectively.

Principal Tate Gordon gave the closing remarks.