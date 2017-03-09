Scrappers third at tournament

The Nashville Scrappers finished third in the 13th annual Ralph Gross Memorial Tournament Saturday afternoon at Wilson Park.

Nashville defeated Mayflower 9-5 in the consolation game. Scrappers Tyler Hanson and Austin Bowman were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Scrappers defeated Horatio 9-5 in the opening game March 2. They lost 10-0 to Redwater, Texas, the eventual tournament champion, in the semifinals March 3, setting up the consolation game against Mayflower.

Redwater defeated Magnolia 9-8 in the finals.

Mayflower took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added four runs in the top of the second to briefly go on top 5-0. Nashville scored five runs in the bottom of the second to tie the contest.

The Scrappers added two runs in the third and two in the fourth to seal the win.

Nashville posted nine runs on 11 hits with four errors. Mayflower had five runs off nine hits and no errors.

Scrapper scores included two runs each by Hanson, Trace Beene and Colin Parnell. Zach Jamison and Hunter White added one each.

Leading hitters were Hanson, Parnell and White with two hits a piece. Jamison, Preston Pope, Chris Willard, Dalton Smead and Bowman had one each.

Jamison and Willard pitched three innings each.

Redwater

The Scrappers fell behind 1-0 in the first inning against Redwater, then saw the Texas visitors add three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings to fall 10-0 in a game called by the 10-run rule.

Redwater had 10 runs off 11 hits with no errors. The Scrappers had no runs, three hits and three errors. Bowman had two of Nashville’s hits. The other one came from Jamison.

Pope pitched four innings; Parnell one.

Horatio

Nashville trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning against Horatio before scoring eight unanswered runs to win the tournament opener.

The Scrappers managed to get nine runs off three hits. The Scrappers recorded seven errors.

Horatio had five runs, three hits and three errors.

Hanson scored two runs for the Scrappers. Pope, Jamison, Willard, Bowman, Beene, Parnell and Aaron Lott added one each.

Hanson pitched four innings for the Scrappers; Pope finished the game.

Mena

The Scrappers scored nine runs in the first inning and four in the third to take a 13-1 victory over Mena in the first regular-season game Feb. 28 at Wilson Park.

Pope, Hanson, Bowman, Lott and Ty Brown posted two runs each. Willard, Beene and White added one a piece.

Jamison pitched the first three innings; Austin Chambers finished the game.