Obituary: Michael Leroy Lock; Caddo Gap

Michael Leroy Lock, age 59, of Caddo Gap, went home on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

He was born on May 5, 1957 in Glenwood, the son of James Leroy Lock and Lonetta Ledbetter Lock.

He was preceded in death by his father, James “Jimmy” Lock, on February 21, 2013.

He is survived by his mother, Lonetta Lock of Glenwood; two sisters, Debbie Howell of Glenwood and Lori White of Murfreesboro; and his nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Bobby Lock and Bro. Jim Ivy officiating.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery near Caddo Gap.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com