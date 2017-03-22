Obituary: Joyce Rowton; Hot Springs

Joyce Rowton, age 77, of Hot Springs, died Thursday, March 16, 2016.

She was born on June 23, 1939 in Umpire, the daughter of Orville Tollett and Menda Parson Tollett. She was pre- ceded in death by her husband, JC Rowton; her son, Dana Rowton; her parents; three brothers, Lowell Dean Tollett, Cloyd Tollett and Joe Tollett.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Harris and her husband, Rick Vidaurri of Hot Springs; two grandchildren, Brittany Harris of Conway and Christian Rowton of Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Memorial graveside will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 25, 2017 in the Mount Gilead Cemetery, near Black Springs.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

