Obituary: Iretha Scoggin; Nashville

Iretha Scoggin, 84 of Nashville, died Sunday, March 19, 2017 in Nashville.

She was born May 7, 1932 in Casa, Ark., the daughter of the late Joe and Lillie Suggs Hubbard.

She was preceded in death by her son, Sandy Stokes, and a granddaughter.

Survivors include: a daughter, Debbie McLaughlin of Nashville; two sons, Steve Scoggin of Fayetteville, and Stewart Scoggin of Murfreesboro; a brother, Joe Hubbard of Knoxville, Ark.; a sister, Rachel Mize of Pine Bluff; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

