Obituary: Denman Sanders; Glenwood

Denman Sanders, age 88, of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017.

He was born on September 9, 1928 at Rosboro, the son of Harman Edmond Sanders and Mattie Elizabeth Raines Sanders. On November 3, 1948, he was married to Gladys “Pookie” Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his siblings, Ursey Walker, Thelmarea Francis and Kenneth Sanders.

Denman was a member of the Glenwood Church of Christ. A well-known car salesman in the area, he sold for Wisener Chevrolet, Friendly Ford and Reggie Jones Chevrolet and received several area and district sales awards. He was also a cattleman and hardly missed attending the local livestock sales on Thursday. He enjoyed hunting and taking care of his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys “Pookie” Sanders of Glenwood; three children, Larry Sanders of Glenwood, Sherry Naylor of Conway and Susan Robbins and her husband, Tracy, of Greenbrier; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with John Hall officiating.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Abbi Crawford, Darren Crawford, Dickie Johnson, Tracy Robbins, Kevin Robbins and Gavin Nutt.

