Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers end season in regional tourney heart-breaker

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers saw their 2016-17 basketballs season end in the 2A South Regional Tournament with a heartbreaking 56-52 loss at the hands of the Harmony Grove Lady Hornets.

The game was effectively decided in the first quarter with the Lady Hornets jumping out to a 17-12 lead in the opening period.

Jacey Saldana scored six in the opening minutes as the Lady Rattlers struggled with Harmony Grove’s full court press.

The second period boded somewhat better for Murfreesboro with five different Lady Rattlers finding their way on the scoreboard.

Ari Leeper scored five to lead the group as the Lady Rattlers outscored Harmony Grove 17-16 in the second quarter to cut the lead to four by half time.

The second half was a series of scoring runs with neither team finding a way to gain the upper hand.

Both teams struggled offensively in the third period with each team amassing eight points. The fourth period saw Harmony Grove flirt with a double digit lead a few times only to see the Lady Rattlers fight their way back to as little as two points of the Lady Hornets. In the end Harmony Grove was able to hold on for the win and a spot in the 2A state tournament.

Murfreesboro had four girls score in the double digits with Jacey Saldana topping the list with 12. Ari Leeper and Madison Humphry each scored 11 and Loran Wilcher scored 10. Hannah Cox, Anna Corbitt, Erin Davis and Jordae Hunter each scored two.

Other first round scores in the 2A South Regional Girls Tournament:

Spring Hill (1-7E) 47 – Magnet Cove (4-7W) 43

Caddo Hills (2-7W) 49 – Parkers Chapel (3-7E) 25

Blevins (1-7W) 57 – Rison (4-7E) 42

First round scores in the 2A South Regional Boys Tournament:

Bearden (1-7E) 80 – Mountain Pine (2-7E) 69

Blevins (2-7W) 65 – Rison (3-7E) 57

Cutter Morning Star (1-7W) 63 – Lafayette County 48

Foreman (3-7W) 66 – Parkers Chapel (2-7E) 60