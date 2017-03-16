Dierks splits with Murfreesboro

The Dierks Lady Outlaws and the Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers split their softball games last week.

The Lady Rattlers picked up a 5-2 win on March 6 before the Lady Outlaws used a walk-off single by Blair Garner on March 9 to secure a 6-5 win.

Murfreesboro was led at the plate in the 5-2 win by Emily Mauldin, who had two hits and two RBIs. Other Lady Rattler hitters included Madison Humphry, Hannah Kuykendall, Ande Terrell and Loran Wilcher. Kyra Helms was credited with a RBI.

Hannah Cox pitched Murfreesboro to the win in five innings. She allowed six hits, two runs, struck out one and allowed no walks.

The Lady Outlaws were led at the plate by Halle Mounts with two hits. Other Lady Outlaw hitters included Melanie Kesterson, Madison Burgress, Garner and Kennedy Boeckman.

Alexis Simmons was was tagged with the loss. She went four innings, allowed six hits, five runs, struck out two and allowed no walks.

In the Lady Outlaws’ 6-5 win, Dierks used a four-run second inning to jump out to an early lead. Murfreesboro stayed scoreless until the fourth inning when they tied the game at 4-4. The Lady Rattlers took a 5-4 lead in the fifth but Dierks came back to tie the game up in the fifth before Garner’s single iced the win for Dierks.

Dierks was led at the plate by Burgress with two hits. Simmons, Jaycee Runnels, Garner and Breanna Mounts all had one hit and one RBI. Emily Whisenhunt also had a RBI in the game.

Annaliese Stamps went five innings for the Lady Outlaws. She allowed 10 hits, five runs and three walks.

The Lady Rattlers were led at the plate by Mauldin with three hits followed by Wilcher with two hits and one RBI. Katlyne Smith and Anna Corbitt also had one hit and one RBI each while Terrell, Kuykendall and Aspen Harris added to the 10-hit total.

Smith worked the circle for the Lady Rattlers. She allowed seven hits, six runs, struck out one and walked two.

Dierks drops 2

to Lady Bears

The Lady Outlaws had a scoreless Friday when they hosted the Spring Hill Lady Bears, who picked up a 7-0 win in the first game and a 6-0 win in the next game.

In the opening game, the Lady Outlaws were led at the plate by Mounts with two hits. Kesterson picked up Dierks’ only other hit of the game.

Simmons was tagged with the Dierks loss. She gave up eight hits, seven runs, struck out two and allowed no walks.

The hits were just as sparse for Dierks in the next game against SH. The Lady Outlaws only had two hits, one from Kesterson and the other from Garner.

Stamps went four innings for the Lady Outlaws. She allowed eight hits, six runs, struck out two and walked one.

3 straight wins

for Lady Rattlers

On March 7, the Lady Rattlers picked up a 12-2 win over the Ashdown Lady Panthers.

Murfreesboro scored in all but one of the five innings, including five in the third. The Lady Rattlers had 14 hits in the game and were led at the plate by Jarah Cox with three hits and two RBIs. Kuykendall added two hits and two RBIs while Smith and Hope Littles had two hits and one RBI each.

Mauldin, Humphry, Hannah Cox and Harris each had one hit and one RBI. Terrell also added to the 14-hit total.

Jarah Cox got the win for the Lady Rattlers. She allowed six hits, two runs, struck out four and walked five.

The Lady Rattlers picked up two more wins last week – 13-0 over Gurdon on March 10 and 14-8 over Mount Ida on March 13.

The Lady Rattlers collected six hits in the win over Gurdon with Harris picking up four RBIs on one hit and Corbitt batting in two runs on one hit. Other Murfreesboro hitters included Wilcher with two and Littles and Terrell with one each. Smith, Mauldin and Kuykendall each had one run batted-in.

Hannah Cox pitched Murfreesboro to the win. She allowed six hits, no runs, struck out six and allowed no walks.

In the 14-8 win over Mount Ida, Terrell and Hannah Cox hit home runs to lead Murfreesboro at the plate.

Terrell collected three RBIs on two hits while Cox had five RBIs on two hits. Smith and Kuykendall each had two hits and one RBI and Littles had one hit and one RBI. Other hitters included Morgan Westfall and Corbitt with two each and Harris with one.

Hannah Cox again got the win for Murfreesboro in the seven-inning game. The senior pitcher allowed 12 hits, eight runs, struck out three and walked one.