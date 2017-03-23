Dierks Outlaws rough up Rattlers; Lady Outlaws split tournament games

The Dierks Outlaws roughed up the Murfreesboro Rattlers, 12-4, on March 14 before taking off for the spring break.

The Outlaws collected seven hits, led by Zane Cox with one hit and three RBIs. Several Outlaw batters had one hit and one RBI, including Colton Strode, Blayn Turner, Jarett Fox, Jacob Sharp, Caleb Adams and Grant Strasner. Scoring runs for Dierks were Cox, Turner, Fox, Sharp, Adams, Austin Alexander, Strasner, Skylar Allen and Cale Adams.

Cox and Lane Woodruff combined for the win with Cox giving up three hits, four runs and striking out eight and walking two while Woodruff closed out by giving up one hit, no runs, striking out two and walking one.

The Rattlers were held to four hits, led by Ryan Roberts with two that included a home run good for three RBIs. Also collecting hits for Murfreesboro were Jack Stuard and Zane Flaherty. Scoring runs for the Rattlers were Stuard, Motley, Roberts and Dalton Cherry.

Roberts got the start on the mound for Murfreesboro, giving up five hits and nine runs and striking out one and walking three. J.C. Motley came on in relief, giving up one hit and three runs and striking out one and walking six. Todd Snyder closed out the game, giving up one hit and no runs and striking out one and walking one.

The Dierks Lady Outlaws split their two games at the 2017 Debra McMaster Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament held Saturday at Spring Hill.

Dierks won over Poyen, 9-7, to open tournament play before falling to Fouke, 7-4, later that night.

In the loss to Fouke, Emily Whisenhunt led the Lady Outlaws at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Other Dierks hitters included Melanie Kesterson, Madison Burgress and Jaycee Runnels while Halle Mounts picked up one RBI.

Scoring runs for Dierks were Burgress, Runnels, Blair Garner and Whisenhunt.

Alexis Stamps got the start on the mound for Dierks, giving up seven hits and six runs, striking out four and walking two. Annaliese Stamps came on in relief, giving up one hit and one run and walking one.

In the 9-7 win over Poyen, Dierks had nine hits, led by Mounts with four and two RBIs while Simmons added two hits and four RBIs. Other hitters included Burgress, Runnels and Kyra Helms. Whisenhunt was also credited with one run batted in. Scoring runs for the Lady Outlaws were Mounts, Simmons, Burgress, Runnels, Delaney Eckert, Whisenhunt and Helms.

Simmons pitched Dierks to the win, giving up 15 hits and seven hits, striking out four and walking none.

During regular play last week, the Lady Outlaws posted wins over Bradley, 4-2, on March 16 and Ashdown, 6-1, on March 14.