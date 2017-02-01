Scrapper record-setter receives MVP award

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Scrapper senior Darius Hopkins received the Most Valuable Player Award Saturday night at the conclusion of the Nashville Rotary Club football banquet.

Hopkins received All-District and All-State honors. He was selected for this summer’s Arkansas All-Star game at the University of Central Arkansas. He was the Scrappers’ Offensive Player of the Year. Hopkins has committed to Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.

Coach Mike Volarvich said Hopkins ran the ball 180 times for 2,073 yards and 41 touchdowns, placing him second in school behind Willie Hopson. He averaged 11.52 yards per carry, eighth in Arkansas Activities Association records. His 41 rushing TDs placed him third in AAA history.

For his career, Hopkins scored 78 rushing touchdowns, placing him seventh all-time in AAA records.

He scored eight TDs against Idabel, good for second in state records.

Hopkins was Back of the Year in District

7-4A. He was a Landers Award finalist and received Player of the Year honors from the Texarkana Gazette. He received Farm Bureau’s Class 4A Player of the Year Award.

Rotary Club president Carol Murray presented the MVP award to Hopkins.

A number of other Scrappers were recognized during the banquet, including the following:

Outstanding defensive linebackers – Hunter White and Garrett Gordon. White has verbally committed to Ouachita Baptist University.

Outstanding defensive lineman – Mace Green

Receiver of the Year – Ty Pettway

Outstanding offensive lineman – Kirby Adcock. He graduated in December and enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Adcock received numerous awards during his career and was named the state’s outstanding high school offensive lineman, according to Coach D.J. Graham. He is the first Scrapper to be named Outstanding Offensive Lineman all three years of his high school career, Graham said.

Outstanding special teams player – Jose Hernandez. He kicked 84 PATs during the season, second in AAA history. He made 13 PATS against Idabel, first in the AAA record book.

Offensive and defensive practice awards – Bubba Reeder and Kalob Carpenter

Permanent Team Captains – Seniors Kirby Adcock, Garrett Gordon and Triston Rhodes. “They exemplify what a Scrapper student-athlete is, 100 percent. They always do the right thing,” Volarvich said.

Volarvich introduced the coaching staff, cheerleaders and Homecoming royalty. He thanked the school and community for their support during the season.

The Scrappers were 11-1 overall and won the District 7-4A title with a 7-0 record.

The seniors won district all three years and were 36-3 in their Scrapper careers, Volarvich said. “That record is something to be proud of. They have athletic talent and are quality individuals as well. They’re the definition of a Scrapper athlete.”

Offensively, the Scrappers set six school records and four state records, Volarvich said. For the season, they were first in the state in points per game at 53.7 and touchdowns per game at 7.3.

Defensively, the Scrappers held their opponents to 361 yards per game. They had 29 takeaways, an average of 2.4 per game.