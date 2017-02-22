Obituary: John Paul Cox; Okolona

John Paul Cox, age 80, of Okolona died Sunday, February 5, 2017, at home. He was born July 8, 1936, to the late Carmie C. Cox and Willie Rowe Cox. Paul was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He graduated from Okolona High School in 1954. He was in the cattle business his entire life, and owned livestock auction barns in Mt. Ida, Arkadelphia, and Nashville. He enjoyed tending his cows and was a true cattleman; playing with his bulldogs, and watching live cattle auctions at home.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Joe Cox and Lloyd Franklin Cox. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Tammy Wedsted Cox of Okolona: a brother Larry Cox (Kathy); sister-in-law, Veda Cox; one son, Paul Franklin Cox, (Carla) of Curtis; one daughter, Gina Johnson of Arkadelphia; four grandchildren: Ashley Cox (Billy), Paul Franklin (Gus) Cox JR., Jeffery Johnson, and Heston Cox; and his first wife, Jackie Cox of Mount Ida and numerous extended family and a host of friends.

A special thank you to Dr.Brandon, Dr. Orsini, Dr. Kimball and the amazing ICU Staff at Baptist Health Medical Center Arkadelphia and Baptist Hospice Home Health, Jack Stotts, Carl and Midge Snow, and Wayne and Becky Baumgardner.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. A Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. in the Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Travis Langley and Pastor Andrew Orr. officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert McDowell, Bill McDowell, Wayne Baumgardner, L.J. Warneke, Dr. James Waymack, Bill Wright, Lyndolf Zigler, Jack Stotts, Carroll Wrinkle, and Arlis Justice.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (Pat Gaylord, 7719 Hwy 51S, Okolona, AR 71962) or Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund (Paula Rowe, 227 Deceiper Rd, Arkadelphia, AR 71923).