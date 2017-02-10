Narrows Dam bridge work expected to start next Thursday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to post advanced warning signs on Monday, Feb. 13 that the Highway 19 North bridge below Narrows Dam will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, Feb. 16 for preventive maintenance work.

The bridge work will include excavation of the area around the abutments to perform minor concrete repairs, slight lifting of the deck of the bridge to replace bearings, and possibly repaint the steel structure of the bridge. All work will be performed through a contract and monitored closely by Corps of Engineers representatives.

The work will result in closing the bridge to all traffic, temporarily preventing access to Beacon Hill, Parker Creek Recreation Area, and the Lake Greeson Wildlife Management Area for anyone traveling from Murfreesboro on Highway 19 North.

The Pike County Road Department has performed major maintenance to the Sour Springs Road to provide a suitable alternate access to these areas. Detour signs will be installed from Murfreesboro along Highway 19 North, Muddy Fork Road, and Sour Springs Road.

The duration of the closure is still unknown at this time. The contract period will allow 180 days to complete the project from the notice to proceed. The road is not expected to be closed for the entire contract period, according to Corps officials.

Parker Creek Recreation Area will remain open, other than the regular scheduled annual closure from Dec. 15 through March 1. Riverside and Narrows Dam Recreation Areas, as well as Arkansas Game and Fish access points on the Little Missouri River, and SWAHA Resort and Marina will not be affected by this closure.

Updated information, including a detour map will be posted on the Lake Greeson Facebook page and the project’s website at www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Greeson/.