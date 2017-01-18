Prosecuting attorneys name local prosecutor president of state board

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association has announced its 2017 Board of Directors, which will include a local prosecuting attorney.

Bryan Chesshir of Nashville, prosecuting attorney for the 9th Judicial District-West, will serve as president of the board.

“I look forward to further serving Arkansas by not only protecting our citizens, but also promoting rights for our victims of crime by seeking justice,” Chesshir told The Nashville News-Leader. “This year our Legislature is facing numerous justice reform acts necessitating input from our State’s top law enforcement officials. I look forward to working with prosecutors, sheriffs, chiefs of police and numerous other agencies in seeking to obtain the passage of laws that will be of great benefit to our society.”

Blake Batson, prosecuting attorney for the 9th Judicial District-East, will serve as vice-president. Kyle Hunter, prosecuting attorney for 11th Judicial District-West, will serve as secretary-treasurer. Other board members include Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, Cody Hiland, prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District; Ken Casady, prosecuting attorney for the 22nd Judicial District; and Daniel Shue, prosecuting attorney for the 12th Judicial District.

Tom Tatum, prosecuting attorney for the 15th Judicial District, will serve as APAA’s board Representative for the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA).