Obituary: Ruby L. West; Caddo Gap

Ruby L. West, age 90, of Caddo Gap, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

She was born on June 21, 1926, at Caddo Gap, the daughter of Andrew Burton Gladden and Lillie Gertrude Palmer Gladden. On September 17, 1946, she married Troy William West who preceded her in death on June 12, 1989.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, June Forga and Irene West; and two brothers, Carl Gladden and Charles Ray Gladden.

Ruby was a longtime member of the Caddo Gap Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening, cooking and squirrel hunting.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Seth McAnulty of Dallas, Texas, Judy and Doug Perry of Marietta, Georgia, Jane and Scott Key of Hockley, Texas, Janet Bean of Amity and Tom and Jan West of Caddo Gap; eleven grandchildren, Seth T. McAnulty, Christy Miller, Pete Perry, Scotty Key, Melissa Kurtz, Regena Green, Angie Chapman, Troy Perry, Mark Green, Abby West and Kaleb West; fourteen great- grandchildren, Blake, Megan, Hannah, Solomon, Grace, Olivia, Katie, Nathan, Sophie, Tad, Tristen, Jake, Cora and Owen; one sister, Joy Wilson Dent of Hot Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. Dewayne Holloway officiating.

Interment was in Mount Tabor Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Pete Perry, Troy Perry, Scotty Key, Mark Green, Kaleb West and Tad Green.

Honorary pallbearers were Bill West, Dick West, Bobby West, Tommy Horn, Walter Key, Louise Ponder and James Boley.

