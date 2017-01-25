Obituary: Horace Robert Bailey; Glenwood

Horace Robert Bailey, age 73, of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1943 in Shady, Ark., the son of D. O. Bailey and Ora Belle Gibbons Bailey. On July 3, 1965, he was married to Ramona York.

His parents, and his grandson, James Curtis Morphew, preceded him in death.

He was a member and deacon of Glenwood First Baptist Church where he also served as teacher for the Fish Nest Sunday School Class. He was a United States Army veteran where he was an operations sergeant for the Corps of Engineers at Fort Benning, Ga. Horace was an avid deer hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona Bailey of Glenwood; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and John Morphew of Nashville and Kristen and Luke Benjamin of Arkadelphia; five grandchildren, Robbie Morphew, McKenzie Morphew, Lydia Benjamin, Caleb Benjamin and Kate Marie Benjamin; eight siblings and their spouses, Darrell and Theresa Bailey of Athens, Harold Bailey of Athens, Linda and Leon Black of Black Springs, Ronnie Bailey of Lodi, Lavon and Lester Cook of Enid, Oklahoma, Norma and Bruce Self of Kirby, Janice and Terry Dugan of Mena and Karen and Neil Wimberly of Mena; his mother-in-law, Marie York of Langley; his brother-in-law, Roger York and his wife, Jeannie, of Langley; his sisters-in-law, Frances Dobbs of Mount Ida and Phyllis Bear and her husband, Alan, of Lonsdale; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the Glenwood First Baptist Church with Bro. Erby Burgess and Bro. Keith Shewbart officiating.

Interment will be in the Langley Hall Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Brian Bailey, Darrell Bailey, Jeremy Bailey, Ronnie Bailey, John Benjamin, Tim Cogburn, Mike Putz and Bobby Morphew.

Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Bailey and the members of the Fish Nest Sunday School Class.

