Nominees sought for Nashville chamber awards; Banker to serve as chamber’s 75th president

The Nashville Chamber of Commerce is inviting nominations for its annual citizenship awards.

The awards will be presented at the chamber banquet set for Monday, Feb. starting at 6:30 p.m. at the new high school cafeteria.

Tickets are $15 each and are now available at the chamber office. Tables of 6, 8, and 12

are also available. The theme for the banquet is “Our Town is Something to Cheer About.”

The chamber awards include: Man of the Year; Woman of the Year; Orange and Black Education Award; Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chamber director Mike Reese said that the deadline to receive nominations is Monday, Feb. 6.

To make a nomination, call the chamber at 845-1262, or email chamber@nashvillear.com.

Persons making the nominations should give their reasons their nominee should be recognized.

Other awards to be presented include new and remodeled buildings.

At the banquet, Noelle Couch, First State Bank, will formally be succeeded as chamber president by Will Martin, Diamond Bank.

Directors going off the board include: past president Ouida Terrell, Home Improvement Center; Cheryl Power, Power Pharmacy; and Drew Moody, Husqvarna Outdoor Products.

Board of directors members with terms remaining include: Noelle Couch; past president Mary Woodruff, The Print Shop; Jenny Westbrook, Power Pharmacy; Wanda Carter, Ivan Smith Furniture; Kristi Chandler, Steely Insurance; Vanna Woodruff, The Print Shop; Amelia Moorer, Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation; Steve Tate, Shelter Insurance; incoming vice-president Bill Craig, Howard Memorial Hospital; Dennis Green, Heritage Computer Service; Brent Pinkerton, Southwest Arkansas Radio; and Loren Hinton, UA Cossatot.

Ballots are being sent to chamber members to elect three new board members who will be announced at the banquet.

____________________________________________________

A total of 75 citizens have served as president of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce since its organization in 1921.

Will Martin of Diamond Bank is the latest. He will officially be handed the gavel by outgoing president Noelle Couch, First State Bank, at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, Feb. 20.

Five persons have served more than one term as chamber president. They are the founding board president, “Peach King” Bert Johnson, who served from 1921-24 and in 1931, and David Pile, Ralph Wilson, Deb Kinkade and Price Kreul. Several presidents served terms lasting more than one year.

Although the chamber was organized here in 1921, there were apparently some years in which it was inactive. Photos of past presidents line a wall in the back room of the chamber’s office on Main Street.

Presidents and their years include:

1921-24 Bert Johnson

1925-30 George E. Bell

1931 Bert Johnson

1938-39 Glen Wallace

1940-41 Rex Ramsay

1942 Cecil Callaham

1944 Forest Wilson

1945 R.M. Stuart

1946 Bob McClure

1947 Boyd Tackett, H.A. Firmin

1948 Nathan Coulter

1949 Dave Ryan

1950 Hearn Latimer

1953 Frank Elder

1954 Louis “Swampy” Graves

1955 Bobby Steel

1956 Ralph Wilson

1957 Jack Rorex

1960 Jay Toland

1961 Deward Sharp

1962 Lester Stueart

1963 Neely Cassady

1964 Don Coulter

1965 Bernie Kreul

1966 David Pile

1967 Edgar McCrary

1968 Pat Honeycutt

1969 Al Backus

1970 Ralph Wilson

1971 Ronny Blakely

1972 James Chandler

1973 Dale Hamilton

1974 Edwin Dale

1975 Bruce Anthony

1976 Joe Branch

1977 Pete Gathright

1978 David Boden, Roy Reaves

1979 David Pile

1980 Kenneth Wilson

1981 Louie Graves

1982 Price Kreul

1983 Rick Castleberry

1984 Herschell Teague

1985-86 Mike Reese

1987 Larry Teague

1988 Dennis McBride

1989 Wendell Hoover

1990 Jerry Jacobs

1991 Sammie Cox

1992 Don Cooley

1993 Greg Tate

1994 Mike Kinkade

1995 Rob Hainen

1996 Donnie Parrish

1997 Deb Kinkade

1998 Roger Cox

1999 Roger Cox, Deb Kinkade

2000 Price Kreul

2001 Sheila Kreul

2002 Floyd Clark, Jr.

2003 Don White, Sr.

2004 Tina Chism

2005 Ronny Woods

2006 Earl Sanders

2007 Cary Lott

2008 Charlie Peek

2009 John Gray

2010 Rusty Hagler

2011 Dena Tollett

2012 Tim Pinkerton

2013 Wendy Haddan

2014 Mary Woodruff

2015 Ouida Terrell

2016 Noelle Couch

2017 Will Martin