NJHS director to conduct All-Region Honors Band

By Zack Williams

Nashville Junior High School band director Nathan Evans has been selected to conduct the junior high All-Region Honors Band for Region 1 Jan. 20-21 at Maumelle High School.

Evans was named to the position by band directors in Region 1, central Arkansas.

Only one director per year is chosen for the honor.

The junior high honor band is comprised of the top 150 music students in the central Arkansas area.

Evans is in his tenth year of teaching. In addition to directing the NJHS band, he is the jazz band director and assistant high school band director.

He was band director at Piggott before coming to Nashville.

Evans has served as clinician on numerous occasions at the Dixie Band Camp at the University of Central Arkansas.

He received his bachelor’s degree in music education from UCA in 2007 and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2016.

Evans’ wife Cassandra also is employed by the Nashville School District. The couple has two children, Luke, age 5; and Mya, age 1.