Mount Ida to host 1A state basketball tournament

Mount Ida High School has been chosen to host the 1A State Basketball Tournament this February

Mount Ida Superintendent Hal Landrith announced that Mount Ida is excited to host the tournament which will be held February 27- March 4. He stated that although the tournament will be a lot of work he hopes it will be a way for the school to give back to the community. The tournament will bring fans from across the state of Arkansas to the region. Many will be staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants.

This is Mount Ida’s first year to compete as a 1A school since the change in classification last year and the first opportunity they will have to host a state basketball tournament.

The Mount Ida Lions compete in the 7-1A West division with Acorn, Dierks, Kirby, Mineral Springs, Oden and Umpire. Acorn will host the senior high district tournament to be held February 16-18.

County Line will host the 1A-4 regional tournament to be held February 22-25.

2017 AAA Tournament Host Sites

Basketball State Tournaments; Van Buren (7A), Lake Hamilton (6A), Magnolia (5A), Nashville (4A), Bald Knob (3A), Quitman (2A), Mount Ida (1A)

Regional Tournaments: West Fork (4A-North), Cave City (4A-East), Nashville (4A-South), Charleston (3A-1), Rose Bud (2A-2), Riverside (3A-3), Prescott (3A-4), Carlisle (2A-North), Pangburn (2A-West/Central), Magnet Cove (2A- South ), Lead Hill at Harrison Parks (1A-11), Calico Rock (1A-2), Mt. Vernon/Enola (1A-3), Country Line (1A-4), Emerson (1A-5).

All State Championship games will be held at the Hot Springs Convention Center.