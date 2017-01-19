Mount Ida coach heads to OBU

Mount Ida Assistant Football Coach Jackson Guerra has resigned from his position at Mount Ida to serve as strength and conditioning coach at Ouachita Baptist University.

Guerra has served as the Defensive Coordinator on the senior high football team and has worked with the junior high football team for two years. He has also served as assistant boys basketball coach and teacher at the middle school.

Guerra is a 2008 graduate of Mount Ida High School and is a graduate of Ouachita University.

He was a part of each of Mount Ida’s state championships. He was a member of the 2007 state championship team as a player and served as a coach for the 2016 state championship team.

He played for the Ouachita Baptist University Tigers football team.

Guerra stated that he is thankful for the opportunity to come home to Mount Ida to begin his coaching career, but is looking forward to working on the college level now.

“This gives me a chance to do football full time.” He stated.

He did admit that it is hard to leave the kids he has worked with for the past two years, but he is looking forward to the next phase of his coaching career.

He stated that many of the coaches he will be working with were a part of the program when he was a player. He will also fill an assistant coaching position yet to be determined as well as his duties as strength and conditioning coach.

The Mount Ida School Board accepted Guerra’s resignation during Thursday night’s meeting. He and his wife plan to relocate to Arkadelphia.