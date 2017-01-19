Lions see baker’s dozen named to All Conference team

The Mount Ida Lions have 13 players who have been named to the 7-2A All Conference Football team, capping off a 14-1 state championship season with a bang.

Seniors named to the All Conference Team include Logan Abernathy, Austin McAdoo and Anthony Spurling.

Juniors named to the All Conference Team include Cade Helms, Tyler Allenbrand, Bridger Farmer, Gunner Gilbert, Brody Davis and Caleb Woodfield.

Sophomores named to the All Conference Team include Jonathan Lagrange, Gage Dyer, Cade Jackson, and Champ Saylors.

There were seven members of the Mount Ida Lion Football Team who were named honorable mention. They include Luke Fiorello, Dallas Weston, Jonathan Wheeler, Ethan Winkley, Drew Allen, Oscar Pinedo and Kirklyn Sorrell.

Logan Abernathy was the lone member of the Mount Ida Lion Football Team to be named to the All State Team. Logan was also named All Defense Lineman as well and will be eligible for the All Star game to be played in June.

The Mount Ida Lions were co-conference champions and went on to defeat Hampton in the 2A state title game to earn the 2016 2A state football championship.