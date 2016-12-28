Obituary: Vickie Bennett; Greenbrier

Vickie Bennett, 57, of Greenbrier, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Conway, Ark.

She was born Aug.19, 1959 in Murfreesboro, Ark., the daughter of the late Oscar and Gay Nunn Bennett.

Mrs. Bennett was a Christian woman and worked many years at International Paper.

Survivors include: one son, Michael Wright of Hot Springs, Ark.; one daughter, Tana Laurent and husband, Matthew, of Greenbrier, Ark.; five brothers, David Bennett, Jack Bennett, Guendell Bennett, Jim Bennett, and Steven Bennett; two sisters, Jan Feemster, and Tammy Stark; six grandchildren, Mikey Wright, Aiden Wright, Olivia Wright, Landon Laurent, Tristyn Laurent, and Madisyn Laurent; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro with Rob Evans officiating. Burial will follow in College Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers will be Michael Wright, Matthew Laurent, Jack Bennett, Guendell Bennett, Jim Bennett, Steven Bennett.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mikey Wright and David Bennett.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.