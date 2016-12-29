Obituary: Jack Hemund; Glenwood

Jack Hemund, age 56, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016.

He was born on February 29, 1960 in Glenwood, the son of Ralph Hemund and Alice Zinn Hemund. He was preceded in death by his mother; and his brother, John Hemund.

Jack enjoyed riding his “Charlie” around the farm and looking for deer. He loved having his nieces and nephews on the farm, playing basketball and games with them. He always mowed the yard and kept it nice. Jack will always be remembered for his smile.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Ralph and Mary Ellen Hemund of Glenwood; his nine siblings and their spouses, James Hemund and his fiancé, Ira Zema, of Glenwood, Jane and Jay Daniel of Camden, Joe and Jean Hemund of Glenwood, Jay and Barbara Hemund of Amity, Jerry and Jami Hemund of Hot Springs, Julie and Rickey Owens of Amity, Janet and Kenneth Raines of Amity, Jill and Alan Cargile of Kirby and Jeff and Carla Hemund of Glenwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Rev. Chris Hemund officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Jones Cemetery at Amity. Pallbearers will be his brothers and sisters. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.