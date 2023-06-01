Property rights of landowners explained in March 20 webinar

By John R. Schirmer
News-Leader staff
Sloan Perrin received the Scrapper Award, and KK Perkins received the Scrapperette Award at the conclusion of the Scrapper Sports Awards program Tuesday night, May 23, at Scrapper Arena.
The awards recognize the top senior male and female athletes at Nashville High School.
Kelvin Flowers was co-recipient of the Scrapper Award. He was unable to attend the presentation.
Perrin was the quarterback of the Scrapper football team which advanced to the state semifinals.
Flowers played football and soccer and ran track.
Perkins was a member of the 2022 state champion Scrapperette basketball team and 2023 state runner-up. She was also a member of the track team, where she won the district championship in the shot put and finished fourth at state.
Athletic Director James “Bunch” Nichols presented the Scrapper and Scrapperette awards.
Nashville athletes in all sports except football were recognized during the program.
Coaches reviewed their seasons, introduced their players and presented awards.
The sports and award recipients included the following:
Cross country – Coach Jerrad Jones said his Scrapper harriers were fourth at district. Four of the top five were ninth and tenth graders.
Josh Feltenberger was named the Outstanding Runner. He had the best average time and average place – first for the team.
Jonathan Perez and John Martinez were named All-District.
Ashlyn Hipp was the Outstanding Runner for the Scrapperettes. She finished first for the team in seven of eight meets and was second in the other.
Cheerleading – Coach Erin reviewed a number of honors for the cheerleaders. Five were named NCA All-American Cheerleaders at camp, including Addie Moorer, LaMia Madora, Anna-Kate Sartin, Makenzie Graham and Macy McCammack. Twelve were NCA All-American nominees.
Nashville received first place in the Jam.
The team was recognized in stunt excellence for pyramid. Nashville received the Herky Team Award, Stunt Safe Award and earned the Spirit Stick all four days.
Nashville was the state runner-up in Class 3A-4A. Sartin was named All-State cheerleader. Madora was named West All-Star cheerleader.
Taylor Watts received the Rising Scrapper Star Award. Abby Furr was the recipient of the Scrapper Spirit Award.
Tennis – Coach Maddie McRae presented awards to her Scrapper and Scrapperette netters. The Scrappers were the district runners-up. The Scrapperettes won the district title.
Scrapper awards included JaJuan Hendrix, three-year letterman, Boys Doubles Team of the Year, All-District, Workhorse Award; Vaster Cooper, two-year letterman, Boys Doubles Team of the Year, All-District; Jake Brinkman, All-District, two-year letterman; Colby Clay, All-District. Singles Player of the Year; one-year letterman.
Scrapperette awards included Journey Pope, undefeated conference champ, three-year letterman, All-District, All-State, Girls Doubles Team of the Year; Reese Worthington, three-year letterman, undefeated conference champ, All-District, All-State, Girls Doubles Team of the Year; Emilie Sartin, first year letterman, Esmeralda Aguilar, district individual runner-up, two-year letterman, All-District; Reagan Cooley, two-year letterman, Singles Player of the Year; Addison Tate, two-year letterman; Workhouse Award.
Golf – Coach Aaron Worthen presented awards to a number of linksters.
Scrapper awards included Jett Stephenson, All-Conference, All-State, Outstanding Male Golfer, eighth at ASGA Overall Tournament; Slade Slayton, Most Improved; Manning Goff, Newcomer of the Year.
Scrapperette awards included Sophie Kuykendall, four-time district champion, four-time state runner-up, all-conference; Parker Tate, district champion, 4A state runner-up, Newcomer of the Year, 7-4A District Medalist, All-Conference, All-State; Macy McCammack, district champion, 4A state runner-up, Most Improved, All-Conference, All-State; Nancy Worthington, district champion, 4A state runner-up, Outstanding Female Golfer, All-Conference; Harleigh Hill, district champion, 4A state runner-up; Sage Green, two-time district champion, two-time 4A state runner-up.
Boys basketball – Dylan Finley was the two-time team captain, three-time all-conference and three-time assist leader; Kyle Whitman, All-Conference, Outstanding Offensive Player; Vaster Cooper, second team All-Conference; Armahd Cornell, second team All-Conference; Kasen Morgan, Newcomer of the Year.
Girls Basketball – Coach Paul Dean reviewed a season which saw the Scrapperettes win the district and regional championship and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up. Award recipients included Kyleigh Scoggins, All-State, All State Tournament Team, ArBCA 4A Top 5, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Team, FCA All-Star Showdown, Arkansas Activities Association All-Stars, Scorebook Live Top Guards; Lauren Carver, All-State, All State Tournament Team, ArBCA 4A Top 5, Scorebook Live All-State third team, Scorebook Live Top Guards, AAA All-Stars, FCA Star Showdown; Aaliyah Hollins, All-Conference, Scorebook Live Top Juniors; Olivia Dean, All-Conference, Scorebook Live Top Juniors; Caroline Dean, All-Conference, Scorebook Live Top Guards; Shalyn Lyle, All-Conference; Jessie Lyle, All-Conference; KK Perkins, All-Conference.
Girls track – Award recipients included KK Perkins, Outstanding Thrower; Chayayn Adams, Outstanding Runner; Perkins, Betty Floyd Award for Outstanding Track and Field Athlete.
Boys track – Jones said the Scrappers won the Scrapper Relays for the first time since 2018 and finished second in district. Ten were All-District qualifiers. Awards included Alex Sullivan, Outstanding Jumper and All-State, 89 points total, won the pole vault seven times, three-time district champion; Omari Benson, Outstanding Thrower, 59 points in the shot and disc, 48-8 shot, tied for best shot in last eight years; Josh Feltenberger, Outstanding Distance, 56.5 points, led distance – four running events; Kelvin Flowers, Outstanding Sprinter, 71.5 points, scored points in the 200, 400, 800, triple jump, 4 x 200, 4 x 400; Kyle Whitman, Joe Lee Goodrum Track Athlete of the Year, led the team with 114 points, high point award at district with 24, team best in 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, 4 x 400.
Girls soccer – Coach Mikayla Clift presented a number of awards. They included Perla Rios, Scrapperette Offensive Player of the Year; Emily Wyman, Scrapperette Defensive Player of the Year; Addie Moorer, Top Scorer of the Year; Monica Martinez, Most Improved Player; Natalie Talley, Energy Award; Angela Aguilera, Honorable Mention; Ariana Alfaro, Honorable Mention; Rios, All Conference; Moorer, All Conference; Wyman, All Conference.
Boys soccer – Coach Eric Perez recapped a season which saw his team advance to state. Award recipients included Pedro Ojendiz, Offensive Player of the Year; Arturo Perez, Defensive Player of the Year; Enrique Bearden, Top Scorer; Juan Sanchez, Top Scorer; Lucas Vilar, Most Improved Player; Alex Perez, Scrapper Energy Award; Pedro Ojendiz, All-State; Juan Sanchez, All-Conference; Enrique Bearden, All-Conference, Allan Flores, All-Conference; Arturo Perez, All-Conference, Obed Aguilar, All-Conference; Alexis Brizo, All-Conference; Brayan Pacheco, Honorable Mention; Jonathan Perez, Honorable Mention; Luis Flores, Honorable Mention; Alex Romero, Honorable Mention; Alex Perez, Honorable Mention.
Baseball – Coach Zach Stewart’s team won district, finished second at regional and advanced to state. Award recipients included Banks Ray, All-Conference; Most Improved; Gage Green, All-Conference, Most Improved; Slade Slayton, Garrett Lance Team Award; Karson Chambers, 4A All State Tournament, All-Conference, Newcomer of the year; Kason Willard, All-Conference, Pitcher of the Year; Tyler Brown, All-Conference, Defensive Player of the Year; Aiden Smith, All-State, All-Conference, Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year.
Softball – Coach Brian “Boomer” Brown’s Scrapperettes advanced to the state quarterfinals and came within one run of beating Gravette, the team which eventually won state. Awards included Addison Moore, Honorable Mention All-District; Rayleigh Harmon, Second Team All-District; Elli Wallis, Second Team All-District, Most Stolen Bases with 10, Most Outfield Assists, 4; Nancy Worthington, First Team All-District, Most 1P 105.2, Most Wins with 15, Most strikes with 102, Most 3B 2; Natalie Nolte, First Team All-District, Most Stolen Bases 10, Top On Base Percentage .466, Most 1B 32, Most Runs 34, Most Base on Balls 20, Most Stolen Bases 10; Gabby Williams, First Team All-District, Most 2B 10; Emma Hutchison, Honorable Mention All State, First Team All-District, Defensive MVP, Most 2B 10, Fewest Base on Balls 24, Best ERA 2.12; Emalea Bailey, First Team All-State, First Team All-District, Top Fielding Percentage .994; Landyn Tompkins, First Team All-State, 4A All-Tournament, First Team All-District, Team MVP, Offensive MVP, Top Batting Average .420, Top SLG .850, Most Hits 42, Most 3Bs 2, Most Home Runs 10, Most RBIs 39.
Emily Wallis received the Caitlin Spradlin Teammate Award “for demonstrating all it means to be a teammate in the classroom, on the field and in our community, just as ‘Cait, Our #8,’ lived each day of her life,” Brown said.
Brown presented a plaque to Hutchison, “our lone senior,” with her accomplishments during her Scrapperette career. They included 2020 Southwest Invitational Champs, 2021 Ashdown Tournament champs, 2021 District Champs, 2021 Regional Champs, 2021 State Semifinals with 31-2 record, 2022 Nashville Invitational Champs, 2022 Magnolia Invitational Champs, 2022 District Champs, 2022 Regional Champs, 2022 State Runner-up with 26-5 record, 2023 DMAC Tournament Runner-up, 2023 Regional Semifinalist, State Quarterfinalist, Overall Career Record 86-19-1. Hutchison was named to the West All-Star Team by the Arkansas Activities Asssociation.