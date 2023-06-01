56.2 F
Texarkana
Thursday, June 1, 2023

Home Blog

Property rights of landowners explained in March 20 webinar

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Right of way agreements and eminent domain could allow for powerline or pipeline companies to enter, or even seize, privately owned land. When a company is seeking such agreements, it’s important for landowners to know their rights.  

The National Agricultural Law Center will host a webinar Wednesday, March 20, answering questions on property rights, rights-of-way, and eminent domain. Sean High, staff attorney for the Penn State Center for Agricultural and Shale Law, will help landowners understand the laws affecting these issues.

In addition to general property rights common to all landowners, this webinar will also cover right-of-way agreements and potential considerations for negotiation. The topic of eminent domain will also be discussed regarding a powerline or pipeline company’s right under federal and state law to seize private land.

“We commonly receive questions from stakeholders around the nation about pipeline and powerline easements, eminent domain, and right of way agreements,” said Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center. “It’s an issue that often impacts farmers and other agriculturalists, and this webinar will address their concerns.”

Those interested can register online at: https://nationalaglawcenter.org/consortium/webinars/propertyrights/

For more information on upcoming webinars, visit https://nationalaglawcenter.org/.

About the National Agricultural Law Center

The National Agricultural Law Center serves as the nation’s leading source of agricultural and food law research and information. The Center works with producers, state and federal policymakers, Congressional staffers, attorneys, land grant universities, and many others to provide objective, nonpartisan agricultural and food law research and information to the nation’s agricultural community.

The Center is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.

About the Division of Agriculture

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s mission is to strengthen agriculture, communities, and families by connecting trusted research to the adoption of best practices. Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work within the nation’s historic land grant education system.

The Division of Agriculture is one of 20 entities within the University of Arkansas System. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on five system campuses.  

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact 479-575-4607 as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay. 

Scrapper Hall of Fame, Honor to hold induction June 10

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

The Scrapper Hall of Fame and Scrapper Hall of Honor will hold an induction banquet Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at Occasions in Nashville.

Tickets are $20 each and are available through the school administration office.

The Hall of Fame is based on athletic recognition and will include 16 inductees.

The Hall of Honor is based on service, merit and accomplishments outside the area of athletics. There are six inductees. 

Hall of fame inductees include John Shaddox, Jared McBride, Mark Millwood, Latesha Anderson Short, Billy Dawson, Lester Bradley, Billy Laird, Dwight Jones, James Turley, Monisa Poole, Johnny Johnson, AJ Whitmore, Allan Ray, Greg Washington, Todd Cooley and Johnny B. White.

Hall of Honor inductees are Walter Sonni Dixon, Johnny Wilson, Reeder McCullough, John Robert Schirmer, Jay H. Latimer and Dr. Bob Arrington.

Pictures and information about the inductees will be shown June 10.

These pictures will be part of a new interactive display board in the Hall of Fame Room at Scrapper Stadium.

Nashville High School 2023 Sports Awards

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0
Sloan Perrin (left) received the Scrapper Award, and KK Perkins was the recipient of the Scrapperette Award May 23 at NHS. Athletic Director James “Bunch” Nichols presented the awards. More photos, page 7A. (Not pictured: Kelvin Flowers, co-recipient of the Scrapper Award.)

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Sloan Perrin received the Scrapper Award, and KK Perkins received the Scrapperette Award at the conclusion of the Scrapper Sports Awards program Tuesday night, May 23, at Scrapper Arena. 

The awards recognize the top senior male and female athletes at Nashville High School. 

Kelvin Flowers was co-recipient of the Scrapper Award. He was unable to attend the presentation. 

Perrin was the quarterback of the Scrapper football team which advanced to the state semifinals. 

Flowers played football and soccer and ran track. 

Perkins was a member of the 2022 state champion Scrapperette basketball team and 2023 state runner-up. She was also a member of the track team, where she won the district championship in the shot put and finished fourth at state. 

Athletic Director James “Bunch” Nichols presented the Scrapper and Scrapperette awards. 

Nashville athletes in all sports except football were recognized during the program.

Coaches reviewed their seasons, introduced their players and presented awards.

The sports and award recipients included the following:

Cross country – Coach Jerrad Jones said his Scrapper harriers were fourth at district. Four of the top five were ninth and tenth graders.

Josh Feltenberger was named the Outstanding Runner. He had the best average time and average place – first for the team.

Jonathan Perez and John Martinez were named All-District.

Ashlyn Hipp was the Outstanding Runner for the Scrapperettes. She finished first for the team in seven of eight meets and was second in the other.

Cheerleading – Coach Erin reviewed a number of honors for the cheerleaders. Five were named NCA All-American Cheerleaders at camp, including Addie Moorer, LaMia Madora, Anna-Kate Sartin, Makenzie Graham and Macy McCammack. Twelve were NCA All-American nominees.

Nashville received first place in the Jam.

The team was recognized in stunt excellence for pyramid. Nashville received the Herky Team Award, Stunt Safe Award and earned the Spirit Stick all four days.

Nashville was the state runner-up in Class 3A-4A. Sartin was named All-State cheerleader. Madora was named West All-Star cheerleader.

Taylor Watts received the Rising Scrapper Star Award. Abby Furr was the recipient of the Scrapper Spirit Award.

Tennis – Coach Maddie McRae presented awards to her Scrapper and Scrapperette netters. The Scrappers were the district runners-up. The Scrapperettes won the district title.

Scrapper awards included JaJuan Hendrix, three-year letterman, Boys Doubles Team of the Year, All-District, Workhorse Award; Vaster Cooper, two-year letterman, Boys Doubles Team of the Year, All-District; Jake Brinkman, All-District, two-year letterman; Colby Clay, All-District. Singles Player of the Year; one-year letterman.

Scrapperette awards included Journey Pope, undefeated conference champ, three-year letterman, All-District, All-State, Girls Doubles Team of the Year; Reese Worthington, three-year letterman, undefeated conference champ, All-District, All-State, Girls Doubles Team of the Year; Emilie Sartin, first year letterman, Esmeralda Aguilar, district individual runner-up, two-year letterman, All-District; Reagan Cooley, two-year letterman, Singles Player of the Year; Addison Tate, two-year letterman; Workhouse Award.

Golf – Coach Aaron Worthen presented awards to a number of linksters.

Scrapper awards included Jett Stephenson, All-Conference, All-State, Outstanding Male Golfer, eighth at ASGA Overall Tournament; Slade Slayton, Most Improved; Manning Goff, Newcomer of the Year.

Scrapperette awards included Sophie Kuykendall, four-time district champion, four-time state runner-up, all-conference; Parker Tate, district champion, 4A state runner-up, Newcomer of the Year, 7-4A District Medalist, All-Conference, All-State; Macy McCammack, district champion, 4A state runner-up, Most Improved, All-Conference, All-State; Nancy Worthington, district champion, 4A state runner-up, Outstanding Female Golfer, All-Conference; Harleigh Hill, district champion, 4A state runner-up; Sage Green, two-time district champion, two-time 4A state runner-up.

Boys basketball – Dylan Finley was the two-time team captain, three-time all-conference and three-time assist leader; Kyle Whitman, All-Conference, Outstanding Offensive Player; Vaster Cooper, second team All-Conference; Armahd Cornell, second team All-Conference; Kasen Morgan, Newcomer of the Year.

Girls Basketball – Coach Paul Dean reviewed a season which saw the Scrapperettes win the district and regional championship and finish as the Class 4A state runner-up. Award recipients included Kyleigh Scoggins, All-State, All State Tournament Team, ArBCA 4A Top 5, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Team, FCA All-Star Showdown, Arkansas Activities Association All-Stars, Scorebook Live Top Guards; Lauren Carver, All-State, All State Tournament Team, ArBCA 4A Top 5, Scorebook Live All-State third team, Scorebook Live Top Guards, AAA All-Stars, FCA Star Showdown; Aaliyah Hollins, All-Conference, Scorebook Live Top Juniors; Olivia Dean, All-Conference, Scorebook Live Top Juniors; Caroline Dean, All-Conference, Scorebook Live Top Guards; Shalyn Lyle, All-Conference; Jessie Lyle, All-Conference; KK Perkins, All-Conference.

Girls track – Award recipients included KK Perkins, Outstanding Thrower; Chayayn Adams, Outstanding Runner; Perkins, Betty Floyd Award for Outstanding Track and Field Athlete.

Boys track – Jones said the Scrappers won the Scrapper Relays for the first time since 2018 and finished second in district. Ten were All-District qualifiers. Awards included Alex Sullivan, Outstanding Jumper and All-State, 89 points total, won the pole vault seven times, three-time district champion; Omari Benson, Outstanding Thrower, 59 points in the shot and disc, 48-8 shot, tied for best shot in last eight years; Josh Feltenberger, Outstanding Distance, 56.5 points, led distance – four running events; Kelvin Flowers, Outstanding Sprinter, 71.5 points, scored points in the 200, 400, 800, triple jump, 4 x 200, 4 x 400; Kyle Whitman, Joe Lee Goodrum Track Athlete of the Year, led the team with 114 points, high point award at district with 24, team best in 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, 4 x 400.

Girls soccer – Coach Mikayla Clift presented a number of awards. They included Perla Rios, Scrapperette Offensive Player of the Year; Emily Wyman, Scrapperette Defensive Player of the Year; Addie Moorer, Top Scorer of the Year; Monica Martinez, Most Improved Player; Natalie Talley, Energy Award; Angela Aguilera, Honorable Mention; Ariana Alfaro, Honorable Mention; Rios, All Conference; Moorer, All Conference; Wyman, All Conference.

Boys soccer – Coach Eric Perez recapped a season which saw his team advance to state. Award recipients included Pedro Ojendiz, Offensive Player of the Year; Arturo Perez, Defensive Player of the Year; Enrique Bearden, Top Scorer; Juan Sanchez, Top Scorer; Lucas Vilar, Most Improved Player; Alex Perez, Scrapper Energy Award; Pedro Ojendiz, All-State; Juan Sanchez, All-Conference; Enrique Bearden, All-Conference, Allan Flores, All-Conference; Arturo Perez, All-Conference, Obed Aguilar, All-Conference; Alexis Brizo, All-Conference; Brayan Pacheco, Honorable Mention; Jonathan Perez, Honorable Mention; Luis Flores, Honorable Mention; Alex Romero, Honorable Mention; Alex Perez, Honorable Mention.

Baseball – Coach Zach Stewart’s team won district, finished second at regional and advanced to state. Award recipients included Banks Ray, All-Conference; Most Improved; Gage Green, All-Conference, Most Improved; Slade Slayton, Garrett Lance Team Award; Karson Chambers, 4A All State Tournament, All-Conference, Newcomer of the year; Kason Willard, All-Conference, Pitcher of the Year; Tyler Brown, All-Conference, Defensive Player of the Year; Aiden Smith, All-State, All-Conference, Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year.

Softball – Coach Brian “Boomer” Brown’s Scrapperettes advanced to the state quarterfinals and came within one run of beating Gravette, the team which eventually won state. Awards included Addison Moore, Honorable Mention All-District; Rayleigh Harmon, Second Team All-District; Elli Wallis, Second Team All-District, Most Stolen Bases with 10, Most Outfield Assists, 4; Nancy Worthington, First Team All-District, Most 1P 105.2, Most Wins with 15, Most strikes with 102, Most 3B 2; Natalie Nolte, First Team All-District, Most Stolen Bases 10, Top On Base Percentage .466, Most 1B 32, Most Runs 34, Most Base on Balls 20, Most Stolen Bases 10; Gabby Williams, First Team All-District, Most 2B 10; Emma Hutchison, Honorable Mention All State, First Team All-District, Defensive MVP, Most 2B 10, Fewest Base on Balls 24, Best ERA 2.12; Emalea Bailey, First Team All-State, First Team All-District, Top Fielding Percentage .994; Landyn Tompkins, First Team All-State, 4A All-Tournament, First Team All-District, Team MVP, Offensive MVP, Top Batting Average .420, Top SLG .850, Most Hits 42, Most 3Bs 2, Most Home Runs 10, Most RBIs 39.

Emily Wallis received the Caitlin Spradlin Teammate Award “for demonstrating all it means to be a teammate in the classroom, on the field and in our community, just as ‘Cait, Our #8,’ lived each day of her life,” Brown said.

Brown presented a plaque to Hutchison, “our lone senior,” with her accomplishments during her Scrapperette career. They included 2020 Southwest Invitational Champs, 2021 Ashdown Tournament champs, 2021 District Champs, 2021 Regional Champs, 2021 State Semifinals with 31-2 record, 2022 Nashville Invitational Champs, 2022 Magnolia Invitational Champs, 2022 District Champs, 2022 Regional Champs, 2022 State Runner-up with 26-5 record, 2023 DMAC Tournament Runner-up, 2023 Regional Semifinalist, State Quarterfinalist, Overall Career Record 86-19-1. Hutchison was named to the West All-Star Team by the Arkansas Activities Asssociation.

Dierks High School 2023 Sports Awards

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0
STATUE LIKE THIS ONE at Dierks High School

Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Awards

Mackay Smith, Jenna Bray & Arrionna Stout

Steve Martin “Heart of an Outlaw”

Andrew Hill & Jenna Bray

Drew Walston Award

Eli Sharp & Caleigh Manning

Mr. & Ms. Outlaw

Mackay Smith & Kyndall Turner

Football Team Awards

Larry Reel Award – Sawyer Stapp

Danny Miller Award – Landen Mounts

Newcomer of the Year – Jordan Hill

Outstanding Receiver – Andrew Hill

Outstanding Back- Jordan Hill & Eli Sharp

Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Kason Jewell

Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Kason Jewell

Outstanding Linebacker – Kason Dougan

Outstanding Defensive Back – Mackay Smith

Special Teams Award – Andrew Hill

Offensive MVP – Eli Sharp

Defensive MVP – Kason Dougan

Football Post Season Awards

2A District 3 All District Honorable Mention – Matt Barbre, Landon Mounts, Jake Kight, Sawyer Stapp

2A District 3 All District – Rylan Hill, Eli Sharp, Andrew Hill, Kason Jewell, Jordan Hill, Mackay Smith, Juan Salazar, Grayson Kersey, Rustin Simmons, Kason Dougan, Hayden Stephens, Jacob Sims

2A District 3 Outstanding Special Teams – Andrew Hill

2A District 3 Outstanding Running Back – Eli Sharp

2A District 3 Outstanding Quarterback – Rylan Hill

All State – Eli Sharp & Kason Jewell

Cheerleading Awards

All American – Caleigh Manning, Ally Hogg & Hannah Kirby

All American Mascot – Lillian Glass

Girls Basketball Team Awards

Defensive Award – Kyndall Turner

3 Point Award – Caleigh Manning

Hustle Award – Caleigh Manning

Most Steals – Caleigh Manning

Most Assists – Kyndall Turner

Most Improved – Haley Carter

Most Rebounds – Sydney Mounts

Free Throw Award – Sydney Mounts

Leadership Award – Chloe Billings

6th Man Award – Chloe Billings

Best Teammate – Baylee Carter

Girls Basketball Post Season Awards

All District – Caleigh Manning & Sydney Mounts

All State – Caleigh Manning

Boys Basketball Team Awards

Defense Award – Issak Helms

Leadership Award – Andrew Hill & Eli Sharp

Most Improved – Rylan Hill

Free Throw Award – Andrew Mack

Hustle Award – Issak Helms

Assist Award – Eli Sharp

Blocks Award – Andrew Hill

Three Point Award – Rylan Hill & Andrew Mack

6th Man Award – Jordan Hill

Rebound Award – Andrew Hill

Steals Award – Issak Helms

Team MVP – Andrew Mack

Boys Basketball Post Season Awards

All District – Rylan Hill, Eli Sharp, Issak Helms, Andrew Hill & Andrew Mack

All Region – Andrew Hill & Andrew Mack

All State & All State Tournament Team – Andrew Mack

Baseball Team Awards

Most Improved – Peyton Boeckman

Top Newcomer – Kolton Gadbury

Gold Glove Award – Eli Sharp

Iron Man Award – Talon Kappus

Outstanding Pitcher – Andrew Mack

Offensive MVP – Rylan Hill

Baseball Post Season Awards

All District Honorable Mention – Kolton Gadbury, Grayson Kersey & Dylan Moore

All District – Jordan Hill, Mackay Smith, Rylan Hill, Andrew Mack, Talon Kappus & Eli Sharp

Softball Team Awards

Most Improved – Harley Barbre

Top Newcomer – Krissyn Icenhower

Team Player Award – Sydney Mounts

Offensive MVP – Ryleigh Simmons

Defensive MVP – Sydney Mounts

Softball Post Season Awards

All District Honorable Mention – Lillian Glass & Harley Barbre

All District – Sydney Mounts, Kyndall Turner, Jenna Bray, Ryleigh Simmons, Krissyn Icenhower, Abbie Hill & Maddie Chandler

All Regional Tournament Team – Abbie Hill, Lillian Glass & Ryleigh Simmons

All State – Sydney Mounts

Girls Cross Country

All District – Baylee Carter

All State – Kalee Mounts

Boys Cross Country

All District – Mackay Smith

Boys Track

All District – Jacob Sims, Eli Sharp, Andrew Hill, Mackay Smith, Trey Hopkins, Jordan Hill & Alex Roberts

Girls Track

All District – Caleigh Manning, Baylee Carter, Hannah Kirby, Chloe Billings, Lilly Hogg, Carlee Mounts, Sydney Mounts, Aspen Pugh, Kalee Mounts, Kenzie Chennault, Ryleigh Simmons, Abbie Hill & Maddie Hoskins

Nashville park to host all-sports camps for players ages 4-15

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

The Nashville Parks and Recreation Department will be offering all sports summer camps in football, basketball, baseball, softball and soccer for players ages 4-15.

The dates for the camps are as follows:

Football June 26-30

Basketball July 10-14

Baseball/Softball July 24-28

Soccer Aug. 7-11.

The cost will be $25 per camp. Players can register at the Nashville City Park. For more information, call (870) 845-7405.

Mine Creek Revelations: Nature Ain’t Purty

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

YES, I AM STILL HERE looking out my window on Main Street, and I am mildly concerned about a news article which says there is some kind of mystery malady striking some species of pine trees in Arkansas.

One group thinks it is due to very wet periods followed very hot and dry periods, followed by very wet periods, etc. In other words, typical Arkansas weather.

One thing the pine specialists agree on is that when a tree is weakened all sorts of bad bugs and diseases are attracted to the tree and by then it is pretty well a goner.

If the spread of the mystery disease gets any bigger it will REALLY be concerning because we are nothing if not piney bottoms and piney hills and pine plantations. We’ve wiped out hardwoods and have taught the squirrels to gnaw on pinecones.

I don’t know what has happened since my trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota, but there was a mysterious disease there wiping out the Black of the Black Hills. Bare spots on the hills were terrifying.

A few years ago I was in a Mexican oceanside resort, and our tour host said that some mysterious malady was striking down the port’s famed palm trees. We’ve got to take better care of our Earth.

=—-= — =

ANIMAL CRACKERS. Nature ain’t purty. On my fine, fine Memorial Day walk in the neighborhood before just about anyone else was up I saw something that stopped me dead in my tracks.

Ahead of me by about 1/3rd of a block on N. 14th St. I saw some vague movement and some white stuff floating around the movement.

The movement made no noise — that my impaired ears could detect. The movement continued as I got closer, maybe 10 yards away (convert that to meters, smartypants).

The day was already light. After I closed the distance I was easily able to discern that I was seeing a hawk perched atop what looked to be a dove. The floating white stuff apparently was dove feathers plucked by the hawk from the unfortunate dove.

Mr. or Ms. Hawk just stared me down. “I dare you to interrupt my breakfast,” it seemed to say.

I gave the birds as much space as I could, and I passed them by. Stayed as far away as I could.

I was curious, and so I just stopped to watch for a few minutes. The dove never stopped struggling. Finally, the hawk took off — clutching its breakfast — into a nearby vacant lot where it resumed plucking the feathers from the poor dove.

Perhaps this hawk was the descendant of one I encountered in the neighborhood at least a decade ago. This event involved a lot of noise from a cardinal which I saw knocked down in mid-flight by a hawk.

I decided to intervene and perhaps save the cardinal, so I waddled toward them as swiftly as I could.

The redbird increased its frantic cheeping. “Hurry, hurry,” it seemed to say. But the hawk had had enough of my interference, and it flew off to enjoy its lunch in peace.

As I said, nature ain’t purty.

=—-= — =

A CLEAN TOWN. I have been noticing some early morning city crews picking up litter on Main Street. Looks good, thank you.

And recently saw some guys in orange jail coveralls picking up litter on rural roadsides. Looks good, thank you.

It would really be nice if debris wasn’t thrown from vehicles in the first place.

=—-= — =

ANOTHER REASON NOT TO FLY. Air New Zealand is going to weigh passengers before boarding the aircraft.

They promise — PROMISE — it’s not to embarass you about your weight, but to help load and balance the aircraft. And they promise — PROMISE — the information will be kept confidential. Chinese scammers and hackers will not be able to get the info and blackmail you.

Maybe Air New Zealand will subcontract the weighing-in process to Weight Watchers. After all, WW has got lots of experience dealing with people who lie about their weight even though they know they will be weighed in just a few minutes in front of all of the other lying Weight Watchers and Weight Watchees.

I shamefully admit that I am a Weight Watchers dropout. Multiple times. I know the whole routine — remove keys, phone and billfold from pockets; take off your shoes. Remove your belt if you dare (I had an embarassing accident once doing this in order to shave two ounces from the unreliable total on those lying digital scales). But that’s another story and I’m sure you wouldn’t be interested.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED by opening another email: The nicest thing about the future is that it always starts tomorrow.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. Officers and Men. A distinction between commissioned and enlisted soldiers, sailors and airmen. I was an enlisted sailor.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “We may be surprised at the people we find in heaven. God has a soft spot for sinners. His standards are quite low.” Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Anglican theologian

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “The worst thing that can happen in a democracy — as well as in an individual’s life — is to become cynical about the future and lose hope.” Hilary Clinton, First Lady, senator, Secretary of State

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Obituary: William H. ‘Buddy’ Cox

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

William H. “Buddy” Cox, 76, of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Little Rock.

He was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Annapolis, Md., the son of the late Floyla I. Cox and Margaret “Peggy” Artz Kirby.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was also a volunteer firefighter on the Murfreesboro VFD. 

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Floyd Cox.

Survivors include: his wife, Nina Howard Cox, of Murfreesboro; son Michael John Cox of Benton, Ark.; a sister, Irene Chambers and husband Woody of Murfreesboro, Ark.

Funeral plans at Latimer Funeral Home were incomplete at presstime.

Obituary: Marcus Terrelle Ross

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

Marcus Terrelle Ross, 39, of Nashville died Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Funeral arrangements with McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

Obituary: Deborah Raye Roberts Smith

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

Deborah Faye Roberts Smith was born March 1, 1952 in De Queen, Ark., to Milford G. and Ernestine (Griffin) Roberts. On Aug. 17, 1968, she married the love of her life Charles L. Smith at Star of the West, Ark. The Newhope, Ark., area has always been their home. Slide Up & Hitch has been their residence since 1974. She was always a hard working woman and worked various jobs until she came home to the farm in 1980. Then she and Charlie started Total Plantation Management, she worked alongside him in the Forestry business until his retirement. Through the years they together have built a cow cattle operation, raised horses and hosted many family and friends at their arena for team ropings  and barrel racings. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1988 and she never let it stop her.

She is survived by husband, Charlie, of the home; three daughters, Alidya (Bret) McKiever of Lockesburg, Ark., Amber (Tracy) Gentry of Brownstown, Ark., and Ashley Smith of Newhope, Ark. She was the best Mamaw to Ty Alan Gentry, Mayson McKiever, Carson McKiever, Blaire Gentry and Luke Springer. She is also survived by two brothers, Butch (Nancy) Roberts of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Bruce Pate of Lockesburg.

Preceded in death were her parents, and siblings Anita Pate and Bobby Roberts.

The family would like to thank Dierks Health and Rehab and Gentiva Hospice for their services these past few months. Your kindness and care will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation in her honor at the Multiple Sclerosis Charity of your choice. She always loved flowers and would love it if you planted one in her memory and if you have extras share with friends.

Graveside Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith were held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Newhope, Ark., with Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks, Ark.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at the funeral home in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Reunion series for former FUMC pastors starts May 28

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

Four former pastors of First United Methodist Church of Nashville will return to speak during the congregation’s 2023 Lucy Stone Lectures Reunion Series.

On the last Sunday of each month through August, one pastor will speak during Divine Worship at 10:50 a.m.

The schedule includes the following:

May 28 – Rev. Davis Thompson, 1985-1990

June 25 – Rev. Henry A. (Buddy) Ratliff, 1990-1993

July 30 – Rev. Jim Polk, 1998-2004

Aug. 27 – Rev. David Wilson, 1972-1977

The public is invited to attend.

A potluck luncheon will be served following each service.

Glory Bee Ministries to host monthly soup kitchen

By
Nashville News Leader
-
0

Glory Bee Ministries at the Mineral Springs Church of Christ will host a soup kitchen Wednesday, May 24, from 5-6 p.m. at the church, 318 Bridgeman Drive in Mineral Springs.

Meals will be offered by carry out only.

The soup kitchen schedule includes the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 5-6 p.m.

Call 870-451-4441 for more information.

Glory Bee Ministries is now incorporated and has been approved as a 501 (c) 3 corporation.

123...787Page 1 of 787
The Nashville Leader was established in July 2003. We are located in Nashville, Arkansas. 418 N Main St. Nashville, Arkansas 71852 Contact us: 870-845-0600
Contact us: contact@swarkansasnews.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - Nashville News Leader