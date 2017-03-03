Westerman to host telephone town hall meeting

WASHINGTON – Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) will host a telephone town hall event on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time. The call will last approximately one hour.

During the telephone town hall, residents of the Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas will be able to ask Westerman questions on a wide range of topics, from healthcare and tax policy to government spending and national security.

Residents of the Fourth District who would like to participate may sign up at westerman.house.gov to receive a call.