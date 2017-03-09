Home Sports Scrappers fall to Cave Men in Class 4A state tournament

Scrappers fall to Cave Men in Class 4A state tournament

Nashville News Leader
Darius Hopkins (00) tries for the steal against Cave City during the fourth quarter of Friday night;s state quarterfinal game at Scrapper Arena. The Cave Men defeated Nashville 56-44 after trailing for much of the game.

The season ended for the Scrapper basketball team March 3 with a 56-44 loss to Cave City in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Scrapper Arena.

Nashville led 14-12 after the first quarter and was on top 27-26 at halftime.

The Scrappers extended the lead to 38-33 in the third quarter. However, the Cave Men outscored Nashville 23-6 in the final quarter for the win.

CJ Spencer was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with 18 points. Darius Hopkins and Jamarta Gillam added eight points each.

Cave City advanced to the semifinals and lost to Baptist Prep 56-41.

Baptist will play Pea Ridge for the Class 4A state championship Friday at 7 p.m. at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The Scrappers wrapped up the season with a 26-4 record. They won the Nashville Bankers’ Tournament and the Cossatot River Tournament.

Nashville won the District 7-4A tournament championship and finished second at the Class 4A South regional.

CJ Spencer (22) scores two of his 18 points against Cave City in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament March 3 at Scrapper Arena. The Cave Men defeated Nashville 56-44.
Scrapper cheerleaders perform during halftime of the game between Nashville and Cave City at Scrapper Arena.
Jaree Hall (left) directs the Scrapper Singers from Nashville Elementary School as they sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” March 2 at Scrapper Arena. They received a warm welcome from the crowd as they took the court to sing. The Singers also sang the national anthem at the Class 4A South regional tournament the previous week.
Darius Hopkins makes his way through the Cave City defense on his way to a score Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament in Scrapper Arena.
Jamarta Gillam (23) puts up a three-point shot against Cave City March 3 in the Class 4A state tournament at Scrapper Arena.
Senior Hannah White (left) leads the Nashville student section during Friday night’s game at Scrapper Arena. Students kept the arena rocking throughout the night.

