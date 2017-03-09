Scrappers fall to Cave Men in Class 4A state tournament

The season ended for the Scrapper basketball team March 3 with a 56-44 loss to Cave City in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Scrapper Arena.

Nashville led 14-12 after the first quarter and was on top 27-26 at halftime.

The Scrappers extended the lead to 38-33 in the third quarter. However, the Cave Men outscored Nashville 23-6 in the final quarter for the win.

CJ Spencer was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with 18 points. Darius Hopkins and Jamarta Gillam added eight points each.

Cave City advanced to the semifinals and lost to Baptist Prep 56-41.

Baptist will play Pea Ridge for the Class 4A state championship Friday at 7 p.m. at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The Scrappers wrapped up the season with a 26-4 record. They won the Nashville Bankers’ Tournament and the Cossatot River Tournament.

Nashville won the District 7-4A tournament championship and finished second at the Class 4A South regional.