Scrappers down Genoa

The Nashville Scrappers jumped out to an early lead and were never seriously challenged during a 14-6 win over Genoa Central Monday afternoon at Wilson Park.

Nashville led 4-0 after the first inning. The Scrappers added one run in the second, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth innings to round out the scoring.

Genoa posted three runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Scrappers (6-5 for the season) recorded 13 hits and two errors against the Dragons.

Genoa had 11 hits and four errors.

Zach Jamison was Nashville’s leading hitter with four, followed by Trace Beene and Tyler Hanson with two each.

Jamison and Beene scored three runs for Nashville. Chris Willard, Aaron Lott and J.R. Middleton added two a piece. Ty Brown and Colin Parnell had one run each.

Eleven Scrapper scores came on RBIs, including two each by Beene, Willard, Hanson and Preston Pope; and one a piece by Jamison, Lott and Hunter White.

Hanson pitched 5 1/3 innings for Nashville. Jayden Hostetler pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.

The Scrappers will host Arkansas High of Texarkana Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m. at Wilson Park.

They will travel to Ashdown Friday, March 17, for a 5 p.m. game.

Tournament

Nashville defeated Gladewater, Texas, 11-5 March 9 in the opening round of the Pittsburg, Texas tournament.

Gladewater led 5-4 after the first three innings, but the Scrappers fought back, scoring five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. Nashville recorded eight hits against Gladewater.

Jamison was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with four, followed by Beene with two and one run each from Willard, Hanson, Parnell and White.

Parnell, Willard and Pope shared pitching duties.

The Scrappers didn’t fare so well in the remainder of the tournament.

Brownsboro defeated Nashville 7-4. Jacksonville won 6-4. Pittsburg took a 3-2 win, and Arkansas High won 5-3.

Cossatot River

The Scrappers defeated Cossatot River 15-3 March 7 at Wilson Park.

Nashville scored 13 runs in the first inning and two in the second to secure the win.

Scores included two each by Jamison, Pope, Willard, Hanson and Austin Bowman. Eli Howard, Hostetler, Middleton, Chambers and White added one run each.

Parnell, Chambers and Beene pitched in the five-inning game.