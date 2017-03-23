Scrappers defeat Hogs, drop game to Ashdown

The Nashville Scrappers avenged an earlier loss to Arkansas High by defeating the Razorbacks 2-1 March 16 at Wilson Park.

Arkansas High won the first encounter 5-3 at the Pittsburg, Texas, Classic.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead on a run by Hunter White in the bottom of the second in last week’s rematch. Arkansas High tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. Chris Willard scored the winning run for the Scrappers in the bottom of the sixth.

Nashville recorded five hits against Arkansas High, led by Zach Jamison with two. Willard, Dalton Smead and White added one hit each.

Two Scrappers posted RBIs, including Austin Bowman and Colin Parnell.

Preston Pope pitched for the Scrappers, giving up 1 run on 5 hits with three strikeouts.

Ashdown

The Ashdown Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second on their way to a 5-0 victory over Nashville Friday afternoon.

Ashdown outhit the Scrappers 6-4. Nashville hits included two from Trace Beene and one each from Jamison and Bowman.

Beene and Austin Chambers shared pitching duties, each going three innings.

The road game does not count in District 7-4A standings. The April rematch at Wilson Park will count as a conference game.

The Scrappers are off this week for spring break.

Nashville will host Fouke Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m. at Wilson Park in a blended 3A/4A conference game.