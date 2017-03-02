Russellville couple tops respective divisions in LOViT 100 Mile Run

A Russellville couple topped the list of finishers in their respective divisions in the third annual LOViT 100 Mile Run.

Friday, February 24 at 5 p.m., 27 participants lined up for the 3rd annual Lake Ouachita Vista Trail (LOViT) 100 Mile endurance run on the shores of Lake Ouachita at Mountain Harbor Resort East Cove Pavilion. Over the next 34 hours, they would have to cross rugged trails up and down the ridge lines south of Lake Ouachita with elevation change totaling 40,000 feet.

The race leader, Tyler Wilkerson of Russellville, Arkansas, completed 100 miles of rocky trail in 22:2016. The women’s race was lead by his wife, Bailee Wilkerson, finishing her first 100 mile race 4th overall in 23 hours 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

The following morning, on February 25 at 6 a.m., 35 participants from 13 states 4th annual LOViT 100k (62 miles) from the same location. They had 21 hours to complete their race, running to the eastern end of the LOViT trail just below Blakely Dam and back to Mountain Harbor Resort. Two time champion Chris Ho of North Little Rock, Arkansas, bested his previous course record with a finish in 10:18:30. Erin Brunner of Little Rock, Arkansas, won the women’s division in 12:39:00.

21 participants went on to complete the 100 mile race and 31 finished the 100k.

LOViT 100 is one of two 100 mile races in Arkansas, the other being the long standing Arkansas Traveller 100 held in October each year. LOViT 100k is the only race of its distance in the Natural State.

LOViT 100 is a non profit organization that donates proceeds from both events to the development of trails in the area.

Sponsors of both events include Mountain Harbor Resort in Mt. Ida, AR, Go!Running in Little Rock, AR, Tailwind Nutrition in Durango, CO, The North Face, Pinnacle Valley Liquor in Little Rock, AR, and Road ID.

Race information and complete results can be found at www.RunLOViT.com and race directors Dustin & Rachel Speer can be reached at info@runlovit.com