Rattlers pick up first win of season

After going 4-0 to open the season, the Murfreesboro Rattlers picked up their first win last Thursday over the Gurdon Go-Devils, 3-2.

The Rattlers kept Gurdon scoreless until the the sixth inning while Murfreesboro plated runs in the first and fourth innings. Gurdon came back to tie the game in the sixth before Rattler Brody Hignight ripped a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Rattlers the 3-2 win.

The Rattlers had only had two more hits in the game with both coming off the bat of J.C. Motley.

Ryan Roberts picked up one of the team’s three RBIs with the other two credited to Hignight.

Roberts worked the mound for the Rattlers. He went just over five innings and allowed three hits and one run, struck out eight and walked three.

Roberts was relieved by Dalton Cherry, who gave up four hits, one run, struck out two and walked two.

Pike County’s Centerpoint Knights threw the fourth loss of the season at the Rattlers on March 7. The Knights won the game 7-1.

The Rattlers had nine hits and were led by Motley with two hits and one RBI. Other Rattler hitters included Jack Stuard, Roberts, Cherry, Hignight, Laramie Beshears, Zayne Flaherty and Jakob Allmon.

Motley got the start on the mound for the Rattlers. He gave up four hits, two runs, struck out four and walked two. Todd Snyder came on in relief and gave up three runs, struck out one and walked three. Cherry closed the game and gave up two hits, two runs and walked two.

Centerpoint was led at the plate by Daniel Forsythe with two hits and two RBIs.

Adding to the six-hit total were Logan Taylor, Walt Freeman, Lance Chambers and Kanon Horn.

Gavin Nutt and Keenan Owens worked the mound for the Knights.