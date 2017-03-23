Rabies shots next week for dogs and cats in county

The 2017 Howard County Rabies Control schedule has been announced by the UofA Cooperative Extension Service.

The program is sponsored by Howard County 4-H, the extension service, Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, Howard County Judge and Howard County Health Nurse.

The cost is $10 per dog or cat, and city tag licenses will be available for $5 if needed.

The dates are March 28, March 30 and April 1 with stops at nine sites in Howard County. Vaccinations will be by Center Point Animal Hospital and by Nashville Animal Clinic.

Tuesday, March 28

Center Point Square, 1:30-2:20

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2:30-2:45

Dierks City Park, 3:15-4:30

Fellowship Church, 4:45-5:00.

Thursday, March 30

Athens Church, 2:30-2:45

Umpire Post Office, 3:00-3:15

Burg Community Church, 3:30-3:45

Dierks City park, 4:15-5:15

Mineral Springs City Park, 4:00-5:00

Saturday, April 1

Nashville City Park, 9:00-11:00

The Nashville park activity will be at the Dogwood Pavilion.