Outlaws, Lady Outlaws bow out of regional tournament

The Dierks Outlaws and Lady Outlaws closed out their seasons last week with first-round losses 1A Region 4 tournament at County Line High School.

The Lady Outlaws were ousted 49-40 by County Line and the Dierks boys fell to Mulberry/Pleasant View 64-56.

After being outscored 16-10 in the first quarter, the Lady Outlaws put up a fight in the remaining three quarters to keep the game close.

Ashton Alexander led Dierks with 16 points followed by Stacey Carter and Gabby Strasner with 10 each and Jacie Sims with six.

Score by Quarter

CL 16-8-10-15

D 10-9-10-13

The Outlaws also left it all on the court in the regional opening round, but were undone by a 21-point fourth quarter from their opponent.

Lane Woodruff led Dierks with 26 points and Grant Strasner added 17. Jarret Fox added seven, Blake Bradshaw four and Cameron Pugh with two points.

Score by Quarter

M/PV 16-19-8-21

D 15-15-12-14