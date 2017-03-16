Outlaws get Lions, fall twice in tourney

After picking up a 7-6 win over the Horatio Lions last Thursday, the Dierks Outlaws stumbled in the Arkadelphia tournament and dropped games to Ashdown, 5-1, and Junction City, 8-7.

In the Horatio game, both teams were scoreless for the first three innings. The Lions crossed the plate first in the fourth to lead 1-0 before Dierks moved ahead with a five-run fifth inning.

Horatio roared back in the sixth inning with five runs to take a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lions had an error that led to two Outlaw runs crossing the plate.

The Lions were held to three hits by the combined effort of starter Lane Woodruff and relievers Zane Cox, Blayn Turner and Jacob Sharp.

The Outlaws collected six hits and were led by Woodruff with two hits and one RBI. Cox added one hit and two RBIs followed by Turner with one hit and one RBI.

Caleb Adams and Grant Strasner added to the Dierks hit total.

The Outlaws entered tournament play in Arkadelphia Friday and were handed a 5-1 loss by Ashdown.

The Outlaws had six hits in the loss and were led by Turner with two hits. Also getting hits for Dierks were Sharp, Jarett Fox, Strasner and Colton Strode.

Cox, Turner and Sharp worked the mound for the Outlaws and gave up a total of seven hits, five runs, struck out six and walked four.

The Outlaws improved in the next game but were downed 8-7 by the JC Dragons.

Dierks had seven hits in the loss and were led by Cox with three hits and one RBI and Woodruff and Turner each had one hit and two RBIs. Adding to the hit total were Strode and Strasner and Cale Adams was credited with a RBI.

Turner and Sharp threw for the Outlaws. Turner gave up two hits and five runs and walked two. Sharp gave up seven hits and four runs, struck out six and walked two.