Obituary: Virginia Brogdon Cantrell; Glenwood

Virginia Brogdon Cantrell, age 88, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Vacie Virginia James was born on April 4, 1928 in Mobley, Arkansas, the daughter of Virgil Valentine James and Zola Crabtree James. She was preceded by her husband, Aaron Cantrell; her parents; and two sisters, Gracie Crow and Allene Page.

She retired after 27 years with Alltel, now Windstream. She was a member of the Glenwood First Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Glenwood Chapter #396 and active with the Glenwood Senior Citizens Center where she made many friends and enjoyed playing Bean Bag Baseball.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Kapp and her husband, John, of Little Rock and Pamela Brogdon of Glenwood; her granddaughter, Karen Antonacci and her husband, Jeff Smith; her great-granddaughter, Marissa Drees and her husband, Andrew Lintag; three step-sons, Paul Cantrell, Marty Cantrell and Jeff Cantrell; her sister, Geneva Lively of Batesville; her former husband, Herbert Brogdon and his wife, Phyllis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 3, 2017, in the Glenwood First Baptist Church with Bro. Erby Burgess officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Larry Mitchell, Bill West, Rodney Woodard, Dickie Johnson, Bill Montgomery and Mike Prince.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Matthew Hulsey and staff.

In lieu of owers, memorials may be made in memory of Virginia to the Glenwood First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 373, Glenwood, Arkansas, 71943.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.