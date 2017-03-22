Obituary: Imarie June Goodner; Oden

Imarie June Goodner passed into heaven on March 16, 2017 at the age of 92.

She was born on June 30, 1924 toFrank and Myrtle Standridge of Opal, Arkansas. She married Olen Goodner on October 31, 1945. They built their home in the community of Huddleston where they spent all the years of their married life. Imarie was active in her church and community. She was always willing to help her neighbors in times of need. She was devoted to her family and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Little Hope Baptist Church in Oden.

Imarie was preceded in death by husband Olen, son Dennis, and infant son Keith. She is survived by son Travis and wife Nancy of Nacogdoches, Texas, daughter Sandra Slaton and husband Gene of Oden, and daughter-in-law Patricia Flanigan and husband Jeff of Mena. Grandchildren are Andrea Jones and husband Clay, Amanda Bohlman and husband Scott, Julie Creel and husband Austin, Mikayla Newton and husband Cody, and Jacob Goodner. Great grandchildren are Ashlyn and Cait Jones,and Damian, Braylan, and Adalyn Bohlman.

Funeral services were conducted at Little Hope Baptist Church with interment at Pine Ridge Cemetery on March 19, 2017.