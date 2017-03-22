Obituary: Glynn O. Self; Kirby

Bro. Glynn O. Self, age 85, of Kirby, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 20, 2017.

He was born on April 24, 1931 at Kirby, the son of Marion Frances Self and Callie A. Cowart Self.

On June 5, 1954, he was married to Betty Sue Dingler. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha Self.

His ministry led him to several different area churches and he recently retired from Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Bro. Glynn was also a retired poultry farmer and cattleman. A true outdoorsman, he especially liked to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed following Razorback sports.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Self of Kirby; four children and their spouses, Gary and Kathy Self of Amory, Mississippi, Bruce and Norma Self of Kirby, Wayne and Susan Self of Lodi and Mechelle and Greg Smith of Kirby; nine grandchildren, Amber Self, Jason Self, Dana Cowart, Randee Reid, Cody Self, Rebekah Boyd, Rachel Sharp, Sarah Phillips and Glynn Smith; eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way; his brother, Doyce Self of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and his sister, Reba Tolleson of Mountain Pine.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Cowart, Bro. Donnie Davis and Bro. Melvin Markham officiating.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Jason Self, Kyle Cowart, Cody Self, Jarrod Reid, Glynn Smith and Jordan Phillips.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.