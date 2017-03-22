Obituary: Carla Christine (Kell) Richardson Duncan; Little Rock

Carla Christine (Kell) Richardson Duncan of Little Rock, Arkansas went peacefully to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loved ones in her home, on March 13, 2017, at the age of 55.

Carla is survived by her sons Russell Malliard (Jeannie) and Ricky Malliard (Lacey); daughter Kimberly Malliard; step-son Dustin Richardson (Crystal); step- daughters Tara Summitt (Mike) and Nicole Edwards (William); brother Larry Kell (Trish); sisters Brenda Hughes and Beverly Johnson (David); grandsons Mason Malliard, Trevor Ford, Mason Ballard, Quentin Woodyard, Dylan Richardson, and Tyler Richardson; granddaughters Keira Thomas, Madison Ballard, Kennedi Malliard, Adalyn Malliard, Brooklynn Musgrove, Brianna Musgrove, Destiny Richardson, Britany Richardson, Abbey Summitt, Kaitlyn Summitt and Harper

Edwards; great-grandchildren Jaxson Rutledge and Nohri Lofton as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Aaron and Edith Seay, brothers Aaron Seay Jr., Vernon Kell and Pete Kell; and sisters Barbara Jo James and Dianna Russell.

Carla was born on May 10, 1961 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Vernon Lee Kell and Edith Seay. She was an active member of Grace Church in Hensley, Arkansas. Carla spent her life loving those around her. She was happiest when she was spending time being “Nanna” or “NayNay” with her grandchildren. Carla had an amazing smile and an infectious laugh that she generously shared with those around her. She made new friends everywhere she went and rarely forgot a name.

A celebration of Carla’s life is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Grace Church in Henley, AR. Chris Neel will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carla’s life with her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR. The family would like to thank Grace Church, especially their women’s ministry, for their dedication to Carla, as well as all of the friends and loved ones who have shown support and care throughout Carla’s cancer battle.

