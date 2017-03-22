Obituary: Brenda Campbell; Glenwood

Brenda Campbell, age 66, of Glenwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

She was born on June 3, 1950 in Glenwood, the daughter of Clark Parker and Virgie House Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert “Sonny” Pinkerton; and her sister, Thelma Kersey.

She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren; her brother, Larry Parker; and two sisters, Shirley Davis and Ruby Justice, all of Glenwood.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Ralph Hamilton officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 1:00 PM until service time, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in County Line Cemetery. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.