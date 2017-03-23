Nashville teams fare well at Prescott’s Cub Relays; Thinclads third at Jessieville

The junior Scrappers won the runner-up trophy March 14 at the Cub Relays in Prescott. De Queen won the meet with 104 points, edging out Nashville with 102. Texarkana, Prescott and Genoa Central rounded out the top five.

Top eight finishes for the junior Scrappers include the following:

100-m dash – 4. Jakobe Jefferson, 11.92

200-m dash – 8. Jefferson, 25.74

400-m dash – 4. Ty Basiliere, 60.27; 7. Da’Million Henderson, 62.05

800-m run – 4. Devon Risinger, 2:24.67; 6. Jace Reid, 2:30.68

1600-m run – 7. Osbaldo Martinez, 5:47.39

110-m hurdles – 1. Quincey Garland, 17.16

300-m hurdles – 1. Garland, 45.05

4 x 400-m relay – 1. Basiliere, Keyshawn Stewart, Garland, Henderson, 3:54.15

4 x 800-m relay – 3. Risinger, Titus Wells, Reid, Martinez, 9:46.70

Pole vault – 2. Austin Hanson, 2. Tyler Beene, 8-06 each

Long jump – 7. Davonte Witherspoon, 17-09

Triple jump – 2. Witherspoon, 38-00

Shot put – 2. Kendrick Holcomb, 43-01; 4. Ty Gordon, 40-03

Discus – 3. Jonathan Hagler, 115-04

Scrapperettes

The Scrapperettes finished third with 72 points. Ashdown won the meet with 89.50, followed by Arkadelphia with 84. Nashville, De Queen and Arkansas High rounded out the top five.

Top eight results for the junior Scrapperettes include the following:

200-m dash – 5. Dakota Smith, 29.69

400-m dash – 1. Smith, 67.16

1600-m run – 2. Ashley Chambers, 6:11.45

100-m hurdles – 8. Maurelys Wade, 18.79

300-m hurdles – 2. Wade, 55.26; 5. Jasmine Wakefield, 57.52

4 x 400-m relay – 1. Chambers, Noemi Soto, Wade, Haley Perez, 4:45.90

4 x 800-m relay – 2. Anna Rhodes, Soto, Yaida Escamilla, Perez, 11:25.59

High jump – 2. Wade, 4-08

Shot put – 4. Smith, 31-01

Discus – 3. LaShonna Cooper, 74-08

••••••••••

The Nashville Scrappers finished third in a track meet at Jessieville Thursday, March 16.

Benton won the meet with 142 points, followed by De Queen with 135. Nashville was next with 84. Fountain Lake and Jessieville rounded out the top five.

Individual top eight finishes for Nashville include the following:

100-m dash – 6. Kalob Carpenter, 11.97

200-m dash – 3. darius Martin, 26.82; 5. Carpenter, 24.91

400-m dash – 3. Angel Hernandez, 54.60

800-m run – 8. Levester Gillard, 2:25.88

110-m hurdles – 2. Jordan White, 16.22; 4. Austin Gibbs, 16.54

300-m hurdles – 2. White, 44.08; 5. Gibbs, 42.62

4 x 100-m relay – 3. Whit, Martin, Trace Beene, Carpenter, 45.34

4 x 400-m relay – 4. Hernandez, Beene, Gibbs, Jamarte Gilliam, 3:46.88

High jump – 3. Gilliam, 5-04

Pole vault – 2. Carpenter, 12-09; 4. Beene, 12-06

Long jump – 8. Martin, 18-09

Triple jump – 2. Martin, 41-08

Scrapperettes

The Scrapperettes finished ninth at Jessieville with 21 points.

Top eight finishes for the Scrapperettes include the following:

100-m dash – 1. Brookelyn Cox, 13.79

Long jump – 1. Cox 15-04.25

Shot put – 8. Cox, 24-05