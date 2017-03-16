Nashville Junior High School Honor Society inducts 86

Eighty-six students were inducted into the Nashville Junior High School chapter of National Junior Honor Society March 7 at Scrapper Arena.

The inductees joined 49 active members of the local chapter.

Eighth grade inductees included Breia Archer, Lindsey Aylett, Diego Barragan, Marcos Barragan, Tyler Beene, Annabelle Bowman, Raven Bradshaw, Dalton Brown, Gilberto Bustos, Alexis Byers, Misael Cardenas, Mirian Castro, Jonathan Claiborne, Hayden Clay, Tanaya Coburn, Austin Combs, Kara Connell, Lashonna Cooper, Brantley Cupples, Joshua Deaton, Aly Dixon, Caiden Erwin, Yaira Escamilla, Nya Esters, Wheeler Eudy, Jonathan Fike, Braden Funderburke, Thatcher Furr.

April Garcia, Ty Gordon, Mac Green, Austin Hanson, Jaylyn Hendrix, Lamia Hendrix, Kelley Howard, Nikobie Janes, Caroline Kesterson, Kash King, Anna Linville, Tyler Markcum, Isaiah Martin, Jacob Martin, Osbaldo Martinez, Nicholas Matheny, Matthew McGilberry, Jennifer Medina, Jessica Medina, Noelia Morales, Juan Moreno, Macy Morris, Reif Nolte, Brooklyn Nutt, Katelyn Pace, Olman Pineda, Vanessa Pioquinto.

Litzy Pizarro, Will Pope, Raegan Porter, Kasia Regland, Quinlan Reed, Karleigh Reeder, Anna Rhodes, Maya Richard, Fernando Rosas, Braden Ross, Diano RUbio, Kaitlin Runnels, Billy Ryan, Joselyn Sanchez, Jasmyne Shelton, Anna Smith, Isabella Smith, Connor Stone, Sara Sweat, Lawrence Theoboldt, Brooke Lynn Thompson, Trinity Tipton, Landon Tollett, J.R. Vazquez, Chloe Wakley, Victoria Whisenhunt, Ty Williams, Ahniya Williamson, Kasius Williamson, Bailey Wright and Coleman Zimmerman.

Ninth grade inductees included Amber Barnett, Ashlyn Gibbs and Mauryls Wade.

Current members include Calley Allmon, Lourdes Alvarado, Savanna Argo, Deven Barton, Ryan Brown, Steven Bush, Benjamin Camacho, Klair Castleberry, Gracie Clements, Adalyn Dunn, Autumn Dyer, Maya Fant, Hannah Fatherree, Macie Goff, Chloe Graham, Jonathan Hagler, Miracle Haislip, Addy Harmon, Logan Harris, Lizbeth Hernandez, Ebony Jefferson, Nariah Jordan, Celia Juarez, Abbie Lamb.

Aaron Lott, Aaron McBride, Hope McCauley, Dafne Mendez, Madison Miller, Torrence Morgan, Ariel Motta, Kevin Nava, Estefania Perez, Haley Magueyal-Perez, Kimberly Perez, Esmeralda Perez, Mia Phan, Madelyn Pinkerton, Anastasia Quinney, Jonathan Rauch, Cameron Reese, Alex Rojas, Connor Simon, Dakota Smith, Kymberly Stanek, takela Stewart, Corbin Tripp, Ta’Kris Verge and Paycie Welch.

Anastasia Quinney welcomed the crowd, and Dafne Mendez delivered the Spanish translation of the welcome.

Ryan Brown and Benjamin Camacho led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the national anthem.

Macie Goff and Chole Graham discussed the history of the NJHS Honor Society chapter.

Addy Harmon acknowledged the officers.

Officers and members were next on the program, lighting the candles representing the Honor Society’s principles. They included Klair Castleberry, vice president, scholarship; Kymberly Stanek, secretary, leadership; Kimberly Perez, treasurer, service; Miracle Haislip, citizenship; and Hope McCauley, character.

Adalyn Dunn presented membership certificates during the introduction and keying of new members.

Quinney, Castleberry, Stanek and Perez led the inductees in the Honor Society pledge.

Calley Allmon made announcements and dismissed the audience.

Mandi Stone and Stacy Purnell are the faculty advisers.