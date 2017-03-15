Home Sports Nashville Junior and Senior cheerleaders selected Sports Nashville Junior and Senior cheerleaders selected By Nashville News Leader - March 15, 2017 105 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Scrapper cheerleaders for 2017-18 were selected during tryouts March 9 at the Scrapper Dome. They include (front row) seniors Breanna Peebles, Leslie Lingo, Olivia Herzog, McKenzie Morphew, Lindsey O'Donnell, Monique Flores, and Jordan Revels; (back row) juniors Steyanna Bailey, Hannah Faulkner, Cecily Sweeden, and Julianne Futrell; sophomores Addy Harmon, Macie Goff, Kimberly Perez, and Ebony Jefferson. Susan Renfrow is the coach. The Scrapper cheerleaders for 2017-18 were selected March 9 during tryouts. Senior members include Breanna Peebles, Leslie Lingo, Olivia Herzog, Mackenzie Brown, Lindsey O’Donnell, Monique Flores, and Jordan Revels.Nashville Junior High School cheerleaders for 2017-18 were selected March 9 during tryouts. They include (front row) Amber Ross, Lindsey Aylett, Caroline Kesterson, Braven Warren, Raegan Porter, Ally Dixon and Zoe Upton; (second row) Avery Hood, Brittan Ray, Katie Cochran, and Ali Hutchinson; (back row) Makenzie Graham, Katie Barnes, Anna Claire Gunter, and Lamia Madora.