MCCPA hopes to “raise the roof” on Roosevelt Auditorium

Never could the theatrical term “raising the roof” mean more than at the Roosevelt Auditorium and its much needed roof repairs.

The Montgomery County Council for the Performing Arts (MCCPA) are in the process of raising funds to complete much needed repairs to the roof of the auditorium. The MCCPA began with a small group of theater lovers in 1984. Their early performances were often performed at the county fairgrounds, or the Mount Ida High School Auditorium before moving into Roosevelt Auditorium in 1990. The first play was held there in 1992.

There are have been numerous renovations to the building with the roof now joining that long list. Several fundraisers have been held and the most recent performance, “A Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” provided a boost to their efforts with a sold out dinner theater performance.

Their next fund raising effort will be a concert featuring the Caddo Cowboys. The Caddo Cowboys features the singing talents of Hayden Powell as well as several other local musical talents. They are known for their traditional country sound.

The concert will be held, Friday, March 31 at Roosevelt Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a $5 cover charge. A plate dinner will be offered as well as concessions.

The Caddo Cowboys are set to take the stage at 6 p.m. and wrap things up around 8 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council for the Performing Arts is a local non profit organization that works to provide quality theatrical entertainment featuring local talent for the community.

If you are interested in helping their fund raising efforts, or being a part of their next performance, check them out on Facebook.