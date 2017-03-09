Lions to receive state championship rings March 17

The moment members of the 2016 Mount Ida Lions State Football Championship Team have been waiting for is just around the corner. Mount Ida High School and the booster club will present the team with their rings at a ceremony March 17 at the high school gymnasium.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and players signing autographs and memorabilia. The silent auction will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented following the silent auction then the ring presentation will take place.

Items in the auction include:

Three actual game footballs used at war memorial stadium autographed

Two autographed game jerseys

Four autographed helmets

Those in attendance will also be able to purchase highlight videos of season.

Team pictures which can be autographed by the team and plaques of the team with a game summary.

All proceeds go to cover the costs of the championship rings, summer team camps and other items needed for the program.

The Mount Ida Lions rolled through the 2016 season, suffering only one loss through the regular season. They entered the state playoffs as co-conference champions and as the one seed from the 7-2A Conference. The defeated Johnson County Westside 49-0 in the opening round, followed by Conway Christian (41-29), Danville (28-27) and Camden Harmony Grove (33-20) before facing Hampton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Lions battled back from a 20-7 first half deficit, defeating the Hampton Bulldogs 27-26 to win the 2A State Title.