Lady Rattlers runners-up at memorial tournament held at SH

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers finished as the runners-up in the “Blue” bracket of the 2017 Debra McMaster Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament held Saturday at Spring Hill by going 2-1.

Lady Rattler seniors Hannah Cox and Morgan Westfall both received scholarships during the tournament.

Murfreesboro’s varsity team won over Ouachita, 4-3, and Genoa Central, 4-1, before being beat by Hector, 9-6.

The Lady Rattlers collected nine hits in the win over Ouachita, led by sisters Hannah and Jarah Cox and Madison Humphry with two hits each.

Humphry batted in two runs while Hannah Cox added one RBI. Other Murfreesboro hitters included Hope Littles, Ande Terrell and Anna Corbitt.

Scoring runs for the Lady Rattlers were Katlyne Smith, Littles, Humphry and Jarah Cox.

Hannah Cox went the full seven innings on the mound for Murfreesboro, giving up six hits, three runs, one walk and striking out seven.

In the 4-1 win over Genoa Central, Hannah Cox again got the win for Murfreesboro, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out two and walking two.

Murfreesboro had eight hits with Humphry and Hannah Cox leading the way with two each. Hannah Kuykendall also had one hit with two RBIs and Katlyne Smith’s one hit was good for one RBI. Hannah Cox was also credited with one run batted in. Other hitters included Terrell and Jarah Cox.

Scoring runs for the Lady Rattlers were Jarah Cox, Littles, Humphry, and Morgan Westfall.

The Lady Rattlers’ final game of the tournament was a 9-6 battle with Hector. Murfreesboro had eight hits while Hector racked up 11.

Hannah Cox again led Murfreesboro at the plate with three hits and one RBI while Littles had two hits and one RBI. Jarah Cox also added one hit and two RBIs, Hannah Kuykendall had two and Terrell picked up one RBI. Scoring runs for the Lady Rattlers were Smith, Littles, Hannah Cox, Aspen Harris and Corbitt.

Hannah Cox was tagged with the loss against Hector, giving up 11 hits, nine runs, striking out three and walking four.

The Lady Rattlers were held scoreless until the third inning and were down 9-0. The Murfreesboro offense proceeded to plate four runs in the third, another in the fifth and out their final score up in the seventh.