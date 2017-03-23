Caddo Hills archer advances to finals

Andy Jackson, a tenth grader at Caddo Hills High School, recently qualified for the National Archery Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

Andy is the son of Jim and Renita Jackson, and this is his second year to shoot on the Indians Archery team.

Andy won the Senior Boys Division at the Regional Tournament in Bryant February 11, which qualified him for the State Tournament. He shot a personal best at Regionals hitting a 278/300.

On Saturday, March 4, Andy competed in the State Tournament in Hot Springs and placed sixth overall out of 508 shooters, qualifying him for Nationals in May. Again, he shot another personal best by hitting 289/300.

Andy and his coaches, Will Squires and Jeremy Lee, are looking forward to the National Tournament on May 11, 12, and 13 inLouisville.