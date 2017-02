A fund-raiser for Kaden Peebles is underway during the District 7-4A junior high and high school tournaments at Scrapper Arena.

Fans may purchase chances on a football autographed by former Dallas Cowboy Roger Staubach and a football autographed by Razorback Coach Bret Bielema.

Chances are $2 each.

Peebles, a former cheerleader, is a 2016 NHS graduate and is a cancer survivor.

Proceeds will help with her medical expenses.