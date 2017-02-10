Search for Mineral Springs coach continues

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

The head football coaching vacancy at Mineral Springs is still open, despite two called school board meeting to discuss applications.

The MS board has met twice in the last two weeks, but no decision has been reached. Superintendent Curtis Turner said he hoped a choice could be made at least within the next two weeks.

Turner told the News-Leader that more than 30 applications had originally been received. He and veteran board member Mike Erwin went through the applications and reduced the number to a handful.

The board met, but no decision was made after an executive session of almost three hours.

Last week the board met again, but adjourned after meeting in executive session for about 35 minutes.

Supt. Turner said that in the meantime, several other applications had been received, and that he and Erwin would go through the applications again before meeting with the board.

‘We’ve had some very good applicants,” Turner told ‘The Leader.’

In the last 10 years the school has had five head football coaches, but that number includes the late Max Adcock who was the superintendent and took over coaching duties during the playoffs when the serving coach stepped down due to medical issues.