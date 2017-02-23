Regional tourney set after Nashville teams wrap up District 7-4A

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

For the second time in school history, the Nashville Scrappers have won the district basketball championship.

The Scrappers defeated Bauxite 55-44 Saturday night in the finals of the District 7-4A tournament at Scrapper Arena.

With the win, the Scrappers (24-3) will enter the Class 4A South regional tournament as the top seed from 7-4A. They will play Dollarway today (Feb. 22) at 5:30 p.m. at Scrapper Arena.

Nashville last won the district title in 1961, according to local sports observers, who also say that the Scrappers’ 24-3 record is the best in school history.

The Scrapperettes (23-4) defeated Arkadelphia 63-41 in Saturday’s consolation game and secured the third seed from 7-4A going into the regional. They will play Monticello, the second seed from 8-4A, Thursday at 4 p.m.

After falling behind 7-0 early, the Scrappers went ahead of Bauxite 16-8 in the first quarter and never looked back. They led 30-15 at halftime and 42-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Darius Hopkins led Nashville with 23 points, followed by Jamarta Gillam with 16.

The Scrappers advanced to the championship game by defeating Joe T. Robinson 60-51 Thursday, Feb. 16, in the semifinals.

Hopkins and Gillam scored 19 points each, followed by CJ Spencer with 10.

The game was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter. By halftime, Nashville was on top 29-22. The Scrappers extended their lead to 43-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Robinson was the top seed from the eastern division of District 7-4A going into the semifinals.

The Scrappers opened the tournament Feb. 13 with a 55-42 victory over Arkadelphia.

Hopkins was the leading scorer for Nashville with 15 points, followed by Spencer with 12 and Jhalon Finley with 11.

The Scrappers and Badgers were tied at 9-9 in the first quarter. Nashville led 28-22 at halftime and 49-31 after the third.

Regional seeding from District 7-4A includes 1. Nashville, 2. Bauxite, 3. Robinson and 4. Mena.

Scrapperettes

After the Scrapperettes defeated Ashdown by one point Feb. 7, the Lady Panthers took a 38-37 win over Nashville in the tournament semifinals Feb. 16.

Turnovers, fouls and missed shots plagued the Scrapperettes throughout the game.

With the game tied at 37 as time expired, a Nashville foul sent Ashdown to the free throw line for the winning point.

Asia Munn was the leading scorer for the Scrapperettes with 12 points, followed by Alyssa Harrison with 10.

Nashville led 10-7 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. The Scrapperettes held a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

In the consolation game against Arkadelphia Saturday afternoon, Kendall Kirchhoff was the leading scorer for Nashville with 24 points, followed by Munn with 16.

The Scrapperettes were ahead 16-13 after the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime. The lead grew to 45-32 in the third quarter.

Regional seeding from 7-4A includes 1. Ashdown, 2. Malvern, 3. Nashville and 4. Arkadelphia.



Darius Hopkins (00) carries the ball past the Bauxite defender.



Darius Hopkins (00), CJ Spencer (22), and Jhalon Finley (5) keep Bauxite from the basket.



Kendall Kirchoff (4) comes down with the rebound against Arkadelphia in Nashville’s victory.



Alyssa Harrison (right) comes away with the ball after a defensive stop by Kaylea Carver.



Jamarta Gillam (23) scores against Joe T. Robinson in the semifinals.



Madi Miller (13) puts up a shot and draws the foul against Arkadelphia Saturday at Scrapper Arena.



Asia Munn scores against the Lady Badgers.



Erika Bretado (25) hits a 3-point shot in the win over Arkadelphia in the consolation game.