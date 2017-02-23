“Pride of Norman” in concert March 17

AOK Records and US 97 FM present the Pride of Norman Arkansas, Hayden Powell, and the Caddo Cowboys in concert March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Caddo Hills Basketball Gymnasium.

Hayden Powell is bringing a classic sound with a modern twist back to country music. His first single, “Walk a Mile in My Boots” is currently playing on US 97 FM and other radio stations around the country.

Powell is a junior at Caddo Hills High School. He has been performing locally with the Caddo Cowboys at venues around the area and is preparing to take his brand of country to the rest of the world.

His upcoming concert at Caddo Hills may be one of the best opportunities to hear and see one of the fastest growing music sensations in the state. Tickets are $15 for floor seats and $10 for bleacher seats.

Superindendent Deric Owens stated recently that the school staff are very proud of what Hayden is doing and they look forward to being a small part of his blossoming music career.

To order tickets or for more information call (423) 388-5459.