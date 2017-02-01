Pencil Bluff woman wins in GAME OF LIFE

Barbara Pitman of Pencil Bluff is $250 richer thanks to THE GAME OF LIFE Collect and Win Game and Bob’s Food City.

Pitman is one of several local residents who have faithfully collected game pieces from the annual game. THE GAME OF LIFE Collect and Win Game is distributed through Bob’s Food City and other independent stores. It follows a simple premise, “purchase, play and win!”

It doesn’t cost anything to play the game. You purchase an item at Bob’s Food City in Mount Ida, or other participating stores, and you get a game piece. Each game piece has several ways to win. There is an instant win aspect where you can win instant cash, or coupons for items found in the store. You can also enter a code online for a chance to win, or you can match game pieces to the game board and win.

THE GAME OF LIFE Collect and Win Game is based on the popular Hasbro board game The GAME OF LIFE. The game takes a player around the board that is filled with situations one experiences as they travel through life. You are asked to choose a career along the way and try to earn as much money as possible.

The instant win game allows shoppers to live the game as they award prizes based on areas in the game.

Barbara Pitman can attest that you can win. She collected all the necessary pieces for the “Salesperson” section and won one of 100 $250 prizes. Prizes range from $5 to $5,000 cash and several prizes valued up to $100,000.

Although you are guaranteed one game piece with each purchase you can receive more if you watch what you buy. Select items in the store are marked with a red dot at the display proclaiming this item earns a bonus game ticket. You receive an extra game piece for each of the items you purchase.

Your chances of winning improve this week as Bob’s Food City in Mount Ida begin their Double Ticket Giveaway promotion Wednesday, February 1. The promotion doubles all ticket distribution, including the red dot items. You can bet Barbara Pitman will be taking advantage of the promotion.